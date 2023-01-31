ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kentucky lawmakers press for more juvenile justice changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state's troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for independent...
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million for Saturday drawing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lottery players have another monster jackpot brewing as the Powerball has climbed to $700 million, officials said Friday. The Saturday jackpot has an estimated cash value of $350.5 million, according to the West Virginia Lottery. The $700 million total ranks as the sixth largest in Powerball history.
Coldest day since Christmas expected Friday but overall trend is mild

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundhogs spoke Thursday and they differed in their predictions, with Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck forecasting six more weeks of winter while French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring. The GroundDoug issued his forecast a bit later in the day, but he strongly concurs...
3rd person dies after stabbing inside New York home, authorities say

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHAM) — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in New York earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Authorities said Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home in Henrietta. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
