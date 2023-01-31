Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
Collider
‘Landscape with Invisible Hand' Review: Cory Finley’s Ambitious Sci-Fi Tale Is a Mixed Bag That Mostly Works | Sundance 2023
In the first three films of Cory Finley’s filmography, we've seen three different takes on high school. With Thoroughbreds, we saw a friendship between two teenagers that explored class and murder, and in Bad Education, Hugh Jackman starred as a superintendent whose embezzlement scheme grew out of self-importance and flawed justifications. But with Finley’s latest film, Landscape with Invisible Hand, we get by far Finley’s most absurd and ambitious film centered around a high school, one that involves gross aliens, economic inequality, reality television, and art as an act of resistance. Landscape with Invisible Hand is a lot of things, which makes it a bit of a mess, but at least it’s an intriguing mess.
Collider
'Avatar 3': Oona Chaplin Plays Villain as Sequel Goes Fiery
Even in the build-up to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, producer Jon Landau was dropping teases and tidbits about the future of the franchise in the event further sequels were made. Of course, the green light on those theoretical sequels was lit long ago, with the film almost inevitably smashing through the break-even point and into the top five, then top four, and most likely top three films of all time.
Collider
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
Collider
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Collider
'Gladiator 2' Sets Fall 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has set a November 2024 release date, Deadline has reported. Fans have been waiting a long long time to head back into the arena in the acclaimed director’s vision. Actor Paul Mescal is set to lead the film after his break-out success in last year’s Aftersun.
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Collider
Who in the Hell Are the Creature Commandos – the Furry Heroes Headed to the DCU?
The Creature Commandos headed to the DCU are the latest addition to a long lineage of heroes & antiheroes who battle supernatural threats. Doctor Strange and John Constantine are masters of magic. Blade hunts vampires. Ghost Rider, Spawn and Hellboy are all byproducts of Hell, yet use their infernal powers to protect mankind. And with the announcement of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC slate, the Creature Commandos joined that roster.
Collider
'Never Let Me Go' Series Scrapped at FX
Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.
Collider
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
Collider
'That '90s Show' Renewed for Season 2 With 16 Episodes
Netflix has us feeling all alright, as they have renewed That '90s Show for a second season. The news follows just over two weeks after the show first debuted its 10-episode first season in January. Season 2 will come packed with even more basement shenanigans, receiving a 16-episode order. The show is a spin-off series from the hit That '70s Show and follows a new band of teenagers.
Collider
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
Collider
Is Now the Time to Bring Back 3D Horror?
One of the earliest examples of an incredibly lucrative 3D movie was not a James Cameron directorial effort but rather 1953's House of Wax. This massive box office hit ensured that crowd-pleasing horror fare and 3D technology would be forever intertwined. Unsurprisingly, the digital 3D revolution of the late 2000s inspired a string of 3D horror films, namely My Bloody Valentine 3D, Saw 3D, and the fourth and fifth Final Destination movies. With Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, while being projected in 3D, it looks like the third dimension has received a fresh lease on life. But will this return to Pandora inspire a brand-new wave of interest in 3D horror movies?
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
Collider
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Collider
The Director of 'Paranormal Activity's Forgotten Found Footage Is His Best
Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.
Collider
'Law & Order: SVU' Needs to Commit to the Benson/Stabler Romance
Back in 1999, the world was introduced to Law & Order: SVU and its two primary detectives Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay.) The partners have had palpable chemistry since day one, and it’s only grown stronger as both the actors and the characters got to know each other more. Fans quickly latched onto the pair and have been rooting for them to take the leap and become a romantic couple. After all, they’re basically perfect for each other in every sense of the word and understand each other in ways no one else does — it seems like a no-brainer. Unfortunately for fans, this slow burn is more of an eternal flame at this point.
Collider
Austin Butler Says He's Finally Getting Rid of His 'Elvis' Accent
There's no denying that Austin Butler's performance in Elvis is nothing short of amazing, but one aspect of his work on the film has always been peculiar. After the production of the movie was completed, and throughout its promotion during the awards circuit, Butler seemed to keep the accent that made him sound like the King of Rock and Roll. This seemed to confuse audiences as he evidently didn't speak like that before working on the Baz Luhrmann project, which recently returned to theaters in a limited engagement. Even Vanessa Hudgens, Butler's ex-girlfriend, made fun of the situation through a social media post. In an interview with Variety, Butler declared that he is dropping the accent for good:
Collider
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
Collider
'9-1-1: Lone Star': That Carlos and Iris Twist Rewrites History in the Best Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1, follows Owen (Rob Lowe) and TK Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) as they pack up their lives in New York City to make a new start in Austin, Texas. Following a call that leaves nearly all of the 126 firefighters dead — aside from Judd (Jim Parrack), who is haunted by his lone survival when the series begins — Owen is called in to use his vast experience to put together a new, fantastic team, which he is eager to do after TK relapses and nearly kills himself in an overdose. In the episodes to follow, the Strands have created a family at the 126 with Judd and his wife/dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), Mateo (Julian Works), and TK’s boyfriend and resident police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva).
Comments / 0