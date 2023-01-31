Read full article on original website
AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor
(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/2): Nodaway Valley edges Red Oak, DeVault reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley edged Red Oak as Boston DeVault reached 1,000 points, Sidney edged SW Valley, IKM-Manning handled business, South Holt got a big win and Johnson-Brock moved to the Pioneer final in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58. Glenwood got a...
Treynor girls use strong defense, hot shooting in dominant win at AHSTW
(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday. After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
Glenwood girls, boys earn sweep over St. Albert
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night. In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
Creston seeks late-season win streak to improve seeding as postseason looms
(Creston) -- As the regular season gradually comes to a close, Creston basketball is seeking a strong finish in order to parlay that into postseason success. The Panthers (8-6, 7-4) have been both victors and victims in numerous close contests this season, as six of the team’s 14 games thus far were decided by eight points or less.
Harlan looking to close out league title, carry momentum into postseason
(Harlan) -- Harlan girls basketball is wrapping up the final stretch of its schedule as the regular season comes to a close. The Cyclones (12-6, 6-1) sit atop the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings with just two games remaining. “I think the effort is probably the best thing we’ve got going...
Logan-Magnolia punches ticket to state duals for fifth consecutive season
(Logan) -- For a fifth straight season, Logan-Magnolia is headed to the Iowa state wrestling dual tournament. In Tuesday’s regional finals, the Panthers nabbed wins in nine of 14 weight classes en route to a 48-30 win over West Monona, which beat Nodaway Valley 37-35 to reach the finals.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, February 2nd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16) Western Iowa Conference. Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart) Missouri River Conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Atlantic moves into latest Class 3A rankings
(KMAland) -- Atlantic is into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings in Class 3A. The Trojans are one of seven KMAland conference teams ranked in Class 1A, 2A or 3A in the latest rankings. View the complete rankings linked here and the KMAland conference teams listed below. CLASS 1A. 7....
Lenox defensive star Kitzman finds right fit with Grand View
(Lenox) -- Lenox linebacker Keigan Kitzman didn’t have any idea what he wanted to do or where he wanted to go after his time with the Tigers. “I had no clue what I was going to do,” he admitted to KMA Sports. Kitzman, who led Lenox with 89.5...
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
Northwest Missouri State men's tennis tabbed as preseason MIAA/GAC favorite
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State has been picked as the preseason favorite in the 2023 MIAA/GAC Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll. The Bearcats received five first-place votes and 33 points in the North Division to sit atop the league ahead of Washburn. In the women’s poll, Northwest Missouri State...
Woodbine's Lantz set to continue softball career at Graceland
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland. Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program. “I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past,...
Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
Margie Anne Herbert, 87 of Atlantic
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:schmidtfamilyfh.com.
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Geneva Ailes, 91, Nebr. City
Location: First United Methodist Church - Nebraska City. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Memorials: Nebraska City First United Methodist Church Outreach Program. Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City. Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
