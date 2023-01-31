ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, IA

kmaland.com

AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor

(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
TREYNOR, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition

The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Martin Blog (2/1): Deep-diving, predicting every 1A, 2A, 3A girls basketball region

(KMAland) -- Day 32 & Blog 32 of 2023. (I’m only continuing this bit because it causes Bennett Blake deep pain.) Folks, it’s National Get Up Day. The meaning of National Get Up Day is simple. When you stumble, when you fall, when you meet something that moves you off your spot — get up. And I think this is a perfect time of year for this day. That’s because, no matter what your record is, no matter how you’ve been playing lately or who you lost to, you still have a chance. You can still get up.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Girls' post-season pairings released

Holy Trinity and Central Lee open the Iowa girls high school basketball postseason with home games, as the Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings were announced on Tuesday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Holy Trinity plays host to Wapello in the Class 1A Region 8 first...
DONNELLSON, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Wrestlers After First Session of Girls State Tournament

AP/GC…Grace Storjohann, APGC, 36-5, 9…advances with two wins. AP/GC…Lia Hovenga, APGC, 28-8, 12…out with two losses. AP/GC… Kayden Muller, APGC, 32-12, 10…out with two losses. Charles City 130 Lilly Luft 12 35 0 …advances with two wins (pins :20/:30) Charles City 135 Elizabeth...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings

(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals

(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

SWCC's Venteicher racks up another honor after big week

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College standout and CAM alum Molly Venteicher continues to pick up honors. Venteicher was again named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for Women’s Indoor Track & Field. Venteicher set a new personal best in the weight throw with a toss...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Margie Anne Herbert, 87 of Atlantic

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:schmidtfamilyfh.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa

Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

