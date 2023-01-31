(KMAland) -- Day 32 & Blog 32 of 2023. (I’m only continuing this bit because it causes Bennett Blake deep pain.) Folks, it’s National Get Up Day. The meaning of National Get Up Day is simple. When you stumble, when you fall, when you meet something that moves you off your spot — get up. And I think this is a perfect time of year for this day. That’s because, no matter what your record is, no matter how you’ve been playing lately or who you lost to, you still have a chance. You can still get up.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO