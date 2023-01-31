Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Britten's upset, Allen's dominance highlight 10 KMAland semifinalists at Girls State Wrestling
(Coralville) -- A history-making day for Iowa girls high school athletics ended with 10 KMAland wrestlers among the 56 still chasing championship glory at the first Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville. The 10 KMAland grapplers in the semifinals come from seven different programs. And while they all shined...
kmaland.com
AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor
(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
siouxcountyradio.com
Final Girls Basketball Polls For 1A, 2A And 3A
3 North Linn 18-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-1 4 Dropped Out: Burlington Notre Dame (11), Earlham (15) Dropped Out: Cherokee (11), Harlan (15)
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
kmaland.com
Treynor girls use strong defense, hot shooting in dominant win at AHSTW
(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday. After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
kciiradio.com
2023 Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament Live Area Results
Find updated results from Southeast Iowa athletes competing at the Iowa Girl’s High School State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. Washington. 155lbs- Teegan Sulentich 1st round vs Jalyiah Gardner (Keokuk) – won by MD 14-2 2nd round – Sulentich vs Trinity...
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (2/1): Deep-diving, predicting every 1A, 2A, 3A girls basketball region
(KMAland) -- Day 32 & Blog 32 of 2023. (I’m only continuing this bit because it causes Bennett Blake deep pain.) Folks, it’s National Get Up Day. The meaning of National Get Up Day is simple. When you stumble, when you fall, when you meet something that moves you off your spot — get up. And I think this is a perfect time of year for this day. That’s because, no matter what your record is, no matter how you’ve been playing lately or who you lost to, you still have a chance. You can still get up.
Pen City Current
Girls' post-season pairings released
Holy Trinity and Central Lee open the Iowa girls high school basketball postseason with home games, as the Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings were announced on Tuesday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Holy Trinity plays host to Wapello in the Class 1A Region 8 first...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Wrestlers After First Session of Girls State Tournament
AP/GC…Grace Storjohann, APGC, 36-5, 9…advances with two wins. AP/GC…Lia Hovenga, APGC, 28-8, 12…out with two losses. AP/GC… Kayden Muller, APGC, 32-12, 10…out with two losses. Charles City 130 Lilly Luft 12 35 0 …advances with two wins (pins :20/:30) Charles City 135 Elizabeth...
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings
(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
kmaland.com
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
kmaland.com
SWCC's Venteicher racks up another honor after big week
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College standout and CAM alum Molly Venteicher continues to pick up honors. Venteicher was again named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for Women’s Indoor Track & Field. Venteicher set a new personal best in the weight throw with a toss...
kmaland.com
Margie Anne Herbert, 87 of Atlantic
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:schmidtfamilyfh.com.
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Comments / 0