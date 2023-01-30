ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US

North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
NPR

China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray

The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
NPR

U.S. says Russia is violating nuclear treaty New START

This week the State Department notified Congress that Russia is not holding up its end of the bargain in the key arms control agreement. Inspections that stopped at the height of the pandemic have not yet resumed. And there are no signs of any real diplomacy to resolve this as the war in Ukraine strains relations. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR

Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Let's head overseas now. The recent violence that's rocked Israel and the West Bank raises the question of whether the new Israeli government is able - or even willing - to calm things down. As NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, there is also a loss of faith in the Palestinian leadership's ability to step up as anger builds on both sides.
NPR

What we know about the alleged Chinese government spy balloon

The U.S. military continues to monitor what they say is a Chinese surveillance balloon floating high over the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PAT RYDER: While we won't get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States.
NPR

Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin

The film "Let It Be Morning" centers on the story of Sami, a Palestinian Israeli who thinks he's made it, working at a tech company in Jerusalem, living a double life with his Jewish Israeli mistress. But when he heads to his family's village for a wedding, he wakes up to find it encircled by Israeli soldiers and isolated from the world. The arbitrary blockade forces Sami to reflect on his marriage, his family and his place in a nation that treats Palestinian citizens as lesser than Jewish citizens. Palestinian Israeli actor Alex Bakri plays Sami.
NPR

Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China

Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center for Naval Analyses. Welcome to the program, sir. DAVE FINKELSTEIN: Well, good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: Were you surprised by the Pentagon statement that a Chinese balloon seemed to be floating...
NPR

Morning news brief

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this weekend. China and the U.S. have been trying to cool off tensions. They've been talking a little bit. But their strategic competition continues, and the latest source of tension is high over the United States. The Pentagon asserts that a Chinese surveillance balloon has been flying high over Montana. Watching episodes of "Yellowstone" maybe? We just don't know.
