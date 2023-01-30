Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Pakistani man who was tortured by the CIA is released from Guantanamo Bay
A prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba, who sued the Biden administration for unlawful imprisonment, has been released, and is now living in Belize. An inmate at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been released to Belize. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The former prisoner is...
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."
Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine
North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
NPR
Ukraine needs more support even though Russia has fought poorly, Polish diplomat says
Allies of Ukraine are preparing for a second year of war. The anniversary of Russia's invasion is later this month. This means a second year of war for neighboring Poland, which has sent arms and aid to Ukraine. Poland's ambassador to the U.S. is Marek Magierowski. MAREK MAGIEROWSKI: We had...
NPR
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
NPR
U.S. says Russia is violating nuclear treaty New START
This week the State Department notified Congress that Russia is not holding up its end of the bargain in the key arms control agreement. Inspections that stopped at the height of the pandemic have not yet resumed. And there are no signs of any real diplomacy to resolve this as the war in Ukraine strains relations. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Let's head overseas now. The recent violence that's rocked Israel and the West Bank raises the question of whether the new Israeli government is able - or even willing - to calm things down. As NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, there is also a loss of faith in the Palestinian leadership's ability to step up as anger builds on both sides.
NPR
Pentagon is tracking a spy balloon, which it suspects belongs to China, over the U.S.
The Pentagon says the U.S. has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been over the continental U.S. for the past few days. U.S. officials say they believe the balloon has come from China. For more on this breaking story, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hi there, Greg.
NPR
What we know about the alleged Chinese government spy balloon
The U.S. military continues to monitor what they say is a Chinese surveillance balloon floating high over the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PAT RYDER: While we won't get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States.
NPR
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Chase Doak was getting ready to leave his office in Billings, Mont., on Wednesday when he looked out the window. CHASE DOAK: And I just spotted this white circle in the sky. It had caught my attention because it was still broad daylight, and I knew that the stars couldn't be out.
NPR
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin
The film "Let It Be Morning" centers on the story of Sami, a Palestinian Israeli who thinks he's made it, working at a tech company in Jerusalem, living a double life with his Jewish Israeli mistress. But when he heads to his family's village for a wedding, he wakes up to find it encircled by Israeli soldiers and isolated from the world. The arbitrary blockade forces Sami to reflect on his marriage, his family and his place in a nation that treats Palestinian citizens as lesser than Jewish citizens. Palestinian Israeli actor Alex Bakri plays Sami.
NPR
60 dancers who fled the war now take the stage — as The United Ukrainian Ballet
When Russia invaded Ukraine, choreographer Alexei Ratmansky was in Moscow working with both the Bolshoi and the Mariinsky, historically two of the most revered ballet companies in the world. "My wife called me at 5:00 am from New York and said: Kyiv has been bombed," he remembers. He and his...
NPR
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China
Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center for Naval Analyses. Welcome to the program, sir. DAVE FINKELSTEIN: Well, good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: Were you surprised by the Pentagon statement that a Chinese balloon seemed to be floating...
NPR
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a 6-month visa to remain in the U.S.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month visa to remain in the U.S. as his home country continues to investigate whether he's partially responsible for an attack on Brasilia's capital buildings last month. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of...
NPR
Morning news brief
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this weekend. China and the U.S. have been trying to cool off tensions. They've been talking a little bit. But their strategic competition continues, and the latest source of tension is high over the United States. The Pentagon asserts that a Chinese surveillance balloon has been flying high over Montana. Watching episodes of "Yellowstone" maybe? We just don't know.
