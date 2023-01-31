ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gec1$$
3d ago

Yeah but give the seniors an 8% cola make a big deal about the largest increase and it didn’t match inflation yet prices keep rising even higher and our House of Representatives give themselves a 16% increase in salary. Our government is manipulating and robbing the American people!

The Center Square

Fiscal cliff ahead, treasurer warns

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face. “I’m very happy to say that our general fund cash flow — it’s very strong,” she said. “However, I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs

Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Bill would ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos

There's a push to ban smoking inside Pennsylvania casinos, as advocates say it's impacting workers' health. Under Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act, casinos are one of the few places that allow indoor smoking, but Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) wants to change that. He is a co-sponsor of the Protecting Workers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Shenandoah Sentinel

After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMJ.com

Natural gas prices drop, Pennsylvanians could see lower bills

Pennsylvanians may see a lower gas bill in the mail this month. According to the release, the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation submitted its quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The adjustment will lower the monthly bill for typical residential customers. For example, a customer with annual usage...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

