KCRG.com
Possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley coming to Iowa
KCRG.com
C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
KCCI.com
'One thing Iowa got right': Minnesota governor likes blackout license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa'sblackout license plates are so popular, other states might follow suit. Minnesota's governor is recommending that the blackout plates be authorized in his state. Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the blackout plates have already generated more than $30 million in revenue. A...
ourquadcities.com
What’s up with Iowa? QC group wants video answers
Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA). This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.
Radio Iowa
Fines proposed for violating Iowa’s ‘divisive concepts’ law
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the...
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food Bank of Siouxland responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
KCRG.com
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row
Daily Iowan
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
KBOE Radio
HART SAYS END OF IOWA DEMOCRATS’ FIRST IN THE NATION CAUCUSES ‘NOT A DONE DEAL’
Newly-elected Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says there’s still a chance national party leaders will relent and let the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses go first in the 2024 presidential election. “I’m hoping that we have some good news soon on that front, but we’ll continue to keep...
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Groundhog Day 2023
How One State Is Rolling Out an EV Charging Tax System
While state lawmakers are currently debating new taxes for charging electric vehicles, Iowa is set to collect those taxes starting in July. Four years ago, when EVs were still rare on Iowa roads, legislators approved a law that taxes kilowatt hours sold. Today, electric vehicles are still a small but...
KCRG.com
Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time
who13.com
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on farmland
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on …. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in. Wednesday Weather Update. 2/1/23. Iowa honoring...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
6 SNFs, ALFs placed in receivership in Iowa
In what appears to be a growing trend in long-term care closures in Iowa, four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been placed in receivership with the state Department of Inspections and Appeals. “DIA’s most important duty is to ensure that every resident is safe,” Director Larry Johnson...
Iowa, We Need To Talk About The Chicken Tenders At Casey’s
I would like to consider myself a little bit of a chicken wing/tender connoisseur. For no other reason than I eat them a lot. If I'm ever visiting a restaurant I've never been to, the first thing I'm going to order, 9 times out of 10, is chicken wings/chicken tenders. I have a firm belief you can tell a lot about a restaurant by how good its chicken is. We have got to talk about these chicken tenders at Casey's. How on earth do they taste as good as they do?
