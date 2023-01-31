ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

TMJ4's @TheTable: Milwaukee Film to showcase the Black experience this February

By Shannon Sims
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqaqI_0kWulpkT00

Milwaukee Film uses the art of film to educate, empower and inspire its audiences.

This year, it has a list of films and activities to engage audiences in the Black experience this February.

Milwaukee Films' Chief Innovation Officer Geraud Blanks joined us @ The Table to discuss this year's Black history programming.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

