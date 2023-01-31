ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Pay, safety and welfare: how the new Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces can strengthen the arts sector

By Caitlin Vincent, Lecturer in Creative Industries, The University of Melbourne, Kim Goodwin, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQo60_0kWulnEF00
Terren Hurst on Unsplash

In May, we predicted Tony Burke’s joint portfolio of workplace relations and the arts was an opportunity to address some of the challenges facing the arts and cultural sector.

With the launch of Revive , the new national cultural policy, we’re seeing this potentially start to pay off.

One focal point of Revive is the establishment of the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, a new body within Creative Australia (a rebranded and expanded Australia Council). The role of the centre is, according to the policy :

to provide advice on issues of pay, safety and welfare in the arts and entertainment sector, refer matters to the relevant authorities and develop codes of conduct and resources for the sector.

The policy frames artists as workers deserving of workplace protections and rights. As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at the launch: “Arts jobs are real jobs.”

It’s no secret the arts sector has a poor track record when it comes to working conditions. A report from 2021 noted 45% of Australia’s arts and cultural workers were in casual or insecure roles. The gender pay gap in the arts is 9% wider than other sectors of the economy. The music industry continues to make headlines for widespread bullying and sexual harassment. Meanwhile, the sector is struggling to attract and retain workforce talent .

It’s clear things need to change.

What role could the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces play in addressing these issues?

Read more: Tony Burke's double ministry of arts and industrial relations could be just what the arts sector needs

Benchmarking standards

The centre’s role will be a mix of regulation, policy and provision of resources.

It will be able to set standards around minimum inclusions in grant processes – such as compliance with the Respect@Work recommendations. The centre will also act as a referral agency to organisations such as Fair Work Australia and Comcare. Whether it will function as an investigative or policing body remains to be seen.

Its overarching responsibility will be to establish a connection between the arts and issues of pay, safety and welfare.

The development of safe workplaces relies, first and foremost, on the provision of fair and equitable wages. If artists can’t survive financially, they can’t thrive.

The Australia Council has highlighted the importance of fair pay. The council has a dedicated web page on artist payments and requires funding applicants to meet the minimum rates of pay under relevant industry standards.

The challenge has been a lack of consistent industrial benchmarks establishing these standards and the absence of consequences for organisations that choose to ignore them. Part of the difficulty also stems from the size and structure of many arts organisations , which often lack designated human resources specialists. This leaves independent contractors and casual workers with little formal recourse against unfair working conditions.

Efforts to promote artist safety and welfare also already exist in Australia cultural policy. Arts South Australia , has incorporated “respectful behaviours” guidelines into their funding agreements. But, like fair pay, these kinds of policies can be vague and often little more than aspirational in practice.

There is an opportunity for the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces to establish strong standards set expectations within the sector and help to hold arts organisations to account.

Burke told Triple J’s Hack the centre will develop codes of conduct, and if organisations aren’t “keeping up to date” with these codes around workplace bullying and harassment, they will not be able to “come knocking on the door for government funding”.

The centre will also importantly function as a point of contact and referral for arts workers who have nowhere else to go for support.

Other areas where the centre can offer substantive value are in the improvement of workplace standards and the communication of revised industrial frameworks and awards. However, the centre’s ability to build of new cultures across the dispersed workforce of freelancers, sole traders and small to medium enterprises will remain a significant challenge.

Arts workers recognise the need for change, but they need access to specialist advice to achieve it.

Signs of optimism

There has been some unease about the increased role of arts bureaucracy within the new cultural policy. The decision to create three new administrative entities in addition to the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces – all with significant budgets – highlights concerns institutions are once again being prioritised over individual artists.

In the case of the centre, the key will be whether the body can actually address the art sector’s unstable and inequitable workplace conditions through its policies and regulations.

As a sign of optimism, this model isn’t without precedent. The Swedish arts sector has seen significant success using a similar top-down institutional approach to address cultural workforce issues, particularly around gender inequality.

Since 2006, Sweden has implemented multiple policies leveraging access to funding and quotas to increase women’s representation in the arts. In 2011, the Swedish Arts Council even launched a dedicated agency to help support projects promoting gender equality in music.

Ultimately, what the centre achieves will be shaped by the decision-makers within it. The centre’s staff must represent Australia’s diverse creative community and clearly understand how and why things must change. As Jo Caust notes , detail and execution are critical. Cultural policy is more than words, it’s what happens after that makes the difference.

As columnist Sean Kelly suggests , Revive’s true measure of success will be the health of arts workplaces:

Burke will be judged on whether the arts again becomes a field that people want to work in – a field in which workers are respected and paid properly for their work.

The Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces will play a crucial role in determining that success.

Read more: 'Arts are meant to be at the heart of our life': what the new national cultural policy could mean for Australia – if it all comes together

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Victoria has implemented all 227 recommendations from its royal commission into family violence. So was it a success?

In 2016, the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence released its findings following an exhaustive 13-month inquiry. In it were 227 recommendations to completely transform the state’s family violence services. The royal commission involved more than 1,000 written submissions, 44 group sessions attended by some 850 people, and 25 days of public hearings. It is widely regarded as the largest family violence reform process in Australia’s history. In the past seven years, many have looked to Victoria to gauge what a multi-billion-dollar government commitment to reform can deliver. Last week, with relatively little fanfare, the Victorian government announced it has now...
TheConversationAU

'Arts are meant to be at the heart of our life': what the new national cultural policy could mean for Australia – if it all comes together

It’s finally been launched. A new cultural policy for Australia. After years (actually decades) of neglect, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today launched a new national cultural policy, Revive. In his speech he said: Arts are meant to be at the heart of our life It’s important that our prime minister says this and owns the centrality of culture in our lives. The last prime minister who acknowledged the importance of the arts in Australian life was Paul Keating 30 years ago. It has been a long time since. The arts have had a tough time in Australia for many years. While the population of...
TheConversationAU

Climate change is transforming Australia’s cultural life – so why isn’t it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?

In its new national cultural policy, the Australian government grapples with issues extending well beyond the creative arts. The policy document places issues like First Nations representation, work and wages, technological upheaval, discrimination and sexual harassment front and centre. This holistic approach has been welcomed and takes important forward steps in many areas. But it is silent on one key issue. After winning the climate election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a “new era” of Australian leadership on the issue. So where is climate change in the new national cultural policy? ...
TheConversationAU

Australia's cotton farmers can help prevent exploitation in the global garment industry

Ten years ago, the garment industry’s worst industrial accident – the Rana Plaza collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh – killed more than 1,100 workers and highlighted the travesty of conditions for millions of garment workers globally. It spurred action to address exploitation, but for many workers little has changed. Read more: Years after the Rana Plaza tragedy, Bangladesh's garment workers are still bottom of the pile Just in the past few months, Britain’s Tesco supermarket chain has been accused...
TheConversationAU

After years of austerity, Revive writes the next chapter in Australian literary culture

The Albanese government’s Revive is Australia’s first national cultural policy in ten years. The last was the Gillard government’s Creative Australia in 2013. Revive promises to “empower our talented artists and arts organisations”, reaching new audiences “and telling stories in compelling new ways”. At this morning’s launch, there was a particular emphasis on support for the literary sector, which Arts Minister Tony Burke – who famously starts his day reading poetry – acknowledged has been deeply underfunded in the past. A new body, Writers Australia, will be established within Creative Australia, a restored and revived version of the long-running Australia...
TheConversationAU

It’s tradition: Indigenous designs have been on Australian money since decimalisation

Indigenous Australians are respectfully advised that the following includes the names and images of some people who are now deceased. The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on Australia’s $5 banknote will not be replaced by one of Charles III (as is happening in the United Kingdom). It will instead show a design that “honours the culture and history of the First Australians”.
TheConversationAU

First Nations people often take on the 'cultural load' in their workplaces. Employers need to ease this burden

It’s good practice for employers to consult staff when forming policies or guidelines. However, for some staff from diverse backgrounds, this creates extra work and pressure. “Cultural load” in the context of the workplace is the invisible workload employers knowingly or unknowingly place on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees to provide Indigenous knowledge, education and support. This is often done without any formally agreed reduction or alteration to their workload. Consultation and transparency around policies which relate to and impact on First Nations voices is essential for reconciliation. However this should be built on reciprocity and respect, and not...
TheConversationAU

What's driving the potato chip shortage and when will it pass?

Potatoes are among Australia’s favourite vegetables. However, we are facing a shortage of processed potatoes, especially of frozen chips. Coles introduced a two-item limit for shoppers seeking frozen potato products. Fish and chip businesses are under pressure and some are outraged McDonald’s is launching a new potato product in the middle of a crisis. As with so many staples and fresh produce items in the past two years – lettuce, milk and eggs to name a few – the problem is a temporary imbalance between supply and demand. Read more: ...
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Chalmers attracts some flak for blue sky ideas but the government has bigger problems

Jim Chalmers likes to say we need national “conversations” about the economic issues facing the country. Now, just as the new parliamentary year is set to begin on Monday, Chalmers has bought himself a doozy of a conversation, with his essay advocating we embrace “values-based capitalism”. Values-based capitalism might sound more like a topic for a university economics seminar than something to grab the attention of Ms and Mr Suburbia, as they worry about what the Reserve Bank will do to their mortgages on Tuesday. But Chalmers’ ideas, to the extent the government pursues them over coming years, could have...
TheConversationAU

Losing the natural world comes with major risks for your super fund and bank

As the economist Herman Daly pithily said, the economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment – not the reverse. Nature makes our lives possible through what scientists call ecosystem services. Think healthy food, clean water, feed for livestock, building materials, medicine, flood and storm control, recreation, and attractions for tourists. Despite this, Australian businesses and financial institutions have so far failed to track how their activities both rely on and affect nature. This means our investments and superannuation could be exposed to hidden financial risks because of nature loss – and may also contribute to the destruction of...
TheConversationAU

Humanising capitalism: Jim Chalmers designs a new version of an old Labor project

Treasurer Jim Chalmers begins his Monthly essay “Capitalism After the Crises” with a quote from the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus: “No man ever steps in the same river twice. For it’s not the same river, and he’s not the same man.” Chalmers’ main point is that we need new economic thinking to deal with a new combination of crises. However, he actually addresses a very old issue – namely, the relationship between the state and the private sector. Ever since 19th century British Factory Acts legislated better ventilation in factories to prevent employers from killing their own workers, there have...
TheConversationAU

Major publishers are banning ChatGPT from being listed as an academic author. What’s the big deal?

Unless you’ve spent your summer on a digital detox, you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT: the latest AI chatbot taking the world by storm. Recent discussion about ChatGPT has focused on the risk of students using it to cheat, and whether it should be allowed in schools and universities. But there’s yet another question ChatGPT has thrown up: that is, whether ChatGPT could be considered an academic author. It might seem far-fetched, but several papers published recently have listed ChatGPT as an author, including an editorial published in the journal Nurse Education in Practice. Last year, some researchers also tried to list...
TheConversationAU

We've lost a giant: Vale Professor Will Steffen, climate science pioneer

One of Australia’s leading climate scientists, Professor Will Steffen, died on Sunday. Steffen has been hailed as a brilliant climate thinker, selfless mentor and gifted communicator. He is survived by his wife Carrie and daughter Sonja. Steffen’s colleagues and friends remember him here. John Finnigan - Honorary Fellow, CSIRO The last time I talked to Will was in early January. We had a drink or two before I left for a few weeks work in the United States. He was looking forward with optimism to an operation to get rid of the cancer he had dealt with for a year so he...
TheConversationAU

It'll be tough for Perrottet to win the NSW election. But Labor won't romp home either

At the New South Wales election on March 25 a 12-year-old Coalition government will be seeking re-election. Hoping to return as premier is Liberal leader Dominic Perrottet – a political conservative and devout Catholic with seven children, who was this week forced to respond to allegations aired on Four Corners about curriculum concerns at a Sydney school linked to Catholic group Opus Dei. Perrottet attended Redfield College, one of the schools featured in the the ABC report. It is just the latest headache for Perrottet, leader of a government whose 12-year term in office has only been exceeded in NSW by Labor...
TheConversationAU

Why Queensland is still ground zero for Australian deforestation

Five years ago, bulldozers with chains cleared forests and woodlands almost triple the size of the Australian Capital Territory in a single year. Brazil? Indonesia? No – much closer: Queensland. In 2018-19, truly staggering land clearing, mostly by farmers and cattle graziers, saw around 680,000 hectares of habitat destroyed – more than the preceding 18 years. Even though the state Labor government tightened land clearing rules in 2015, the new rules were riddled with loopholes. If Queensland was a country, it would have been the ninth highest forest destroying nation globally in 2019 – just above China. Clearing is slowing...
TheConversationAU

Tár isn't just about gender, sexuality and power – it is also a story of class in the elite world of classical music

This article contains spoilers. Todd Field’s new, multi-Academy Award nominated feature film Tár is generating considerable commentary – and not a little controversy. For some, its storyline allows for a timely exploration of intergenerational conflict concerning the value of Western art and artistic ethics. Others see it as a critique of cancel culture. Still others think it epitomises the problematic representation of women and LGBTQI+ people in a traditionally male-dominated industry. But I think it also shines a light on some of the social and political dynamics of the world in which it is set: the elite end of the classical music...
TheConversationAU

Jim Chalmers lays out agenda for pursuit of 'values-based capitalism'

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has laid out an economic blueprint for pursuing “values-based capitalism”, involving public-private co-investment and collaboration and the renovation of key economic institutions and markets. In a 6000-word essay in The Monthly titled “Capitalism after the crises”, Chalmers declares the Labor government wants “to change the dynamics of politics, towards a system where Australians and businesses are clear and active participants in shaping a better society”. Chalmers’ essay looks to the future after the uncertainties of three global crises - the GFC, the pandemic, and the current energy and inflation shock. The essay comes 14 years...
TheConversationAU

A rapidly growing rocket industry could undo decades of work to save the ozone layer -- unless we act now

The ozone layer is on track to heal within four decades, according to a recent UN report, but this progress could be undone by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period. The ozone layer protects life on Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Destruction of the ozone layer became a major international issue in 1985 when the “ozone hole” was discovered over Antarctica. Thanks to a coordinated global effort, the Montreal Protocol came into effect in 1987, leading to a ban on a class of chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were used in aerosols and refrigeration....
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy