KELOLAND TV
Warmer weekend ahead; Mild temperatures next week
It’s a cold start to the morning across much of KELOLAND, but warmer days are coming. Rapid City should see a big climb on temperatures today back into the 50s by this afternoon. Wind chills will remain an issue across far eastern KELOLAND, where Wind Chill Advisories are in...
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
tsln.com
South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City
1. Chance Schott, 86.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s No. F24, $4,089; 2. Cole Hould, 85.5, $3,135; 3. (tie) Maverick Potter and TJ Schmidt, 83.5, $1,908 each; 5. Ty Bertrand, 81.5, $954; 6. Kase Hitt, 81, $682; 7. Connor Murnion, 78.5, $545; 8. (tie) Coy Pollmeier and Dalton Wright, 78, $204 each. Total payoff: $13,630. Stock contractors: Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty acts: Justin Rumford and Maddie MacDonald. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes, Tate Rhoads and Ezra Coleman. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen and Rooster Finnell. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.
KEVN
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Rapid City police say Emma Huska was last seen on January 16 in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane. Police say Huska left a note saying she was running away and that she would actively avoid any attempts to find her.
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv
Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Dept. urges everyone to download the PulsePoint app to help save a life
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of ‘Heart Month’, the Rapid City Fire Department is urging everyone to download the app PulsePoint, an app that could potentially save a life. Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death among people in the U.S. and...
kotatv.com
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex
Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
