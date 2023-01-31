Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, picking up their 16th win of the season, defeating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 83-45 in Bucksport on Thursday night, February 2nd. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bucksport clawed back in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring...
Skowhegan River Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Skowhegan River Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The game will begin below at 7:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people...
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Greely Beats Fryeburg 117-115 in 8 Overtimes [VIDEO]
The Greely Rangers defeated the Fryeburg Raiders 117-115 in 8 overtimes on Tuesday, January 31st! That's not a typo... It took 8 overtimes!. For those wondering, overtime in Maine High School basketball is 4 minutes long. So that means, they played 32 minutes of regulation time, and 32 minutes of overtime basketball!
Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 8 (January 22-28) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the 10 nominees for Week 9.
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
