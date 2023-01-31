Read full article on original website
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
Possible city survey scam in St. Peter
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are warning the public about a potential scam. St. Peter City Hall recently received a call from a resident about a text request he received to take part in a survey about issues important to St. Peter. The only issue, however,...
Gov. Walz Signs CROWN Act
(St. Paul, MN) — “Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination.” That’s what Governor Tim Walz said after signing the CROWN Act into law yesterday. The act makes it illegal to discriminate against natural hairstyles and textures, such as braids, locks, and twists.
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.
Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
The Minnesota Harm Reduction Team is giving Narcan free of charge, alongside the needed training
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the CDC, Narcan isn’t harmful to anyone. It can reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, which could save a life. “If we get the resources and tools in our community’s hands we have a higher chance of helping save someone’s life,” said Brandy Brink, founder of Beyond Brink, “Their chance at recovery, they have to be living and breathing to be able to access that and so in this scenario, there is a life-saving drug that’s available to our community.”
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
New Ulm residents gather for peaceful rally amidst Tyre Nichols’ funeral
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform have swept nation. The peaceful...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Governor Tim Walz Signs PRO Act Into Law
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law, further protecting abortion rights in Minnesota. The law takes effect today. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
COVID-19 persists while flu declines in Minnesota
Minnesota had all the ingredients for a severe influenza season this winter, but Thursday's weekly state update suggests it is escaping with less damage than expected. Only 19 flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the week ending Jan. 28, down from a peak of nearly 600 per week in mid-November, according to the weekly report. The 142 confirmed flu-related deaths so far put Minnesota behind the trajectory of some of its worst flu seasons.
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
Local emergency responders are on standby with ongoing ice storm in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Slipping and sliding on the street is a way of life during Minnesota winters, but even us northerners rarely see ice as bad as what Texas is dealing with this week. "This is a severe ice storm, and we would be experiencing similar problems,” Hennepin County Emergency...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
