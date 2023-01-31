ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ABC 15 News

Seven best AZ landmarks for Super Bowl visitors to check out

PHOENIX — Thousands of people from all over the country will flock to the Valley of the Sun for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale. While most will be focused on the week-long festivities, Arizona provides unmatched beauty across its land. Here are some of the state's best landmarks to...
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
AZFamily

Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
