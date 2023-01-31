Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective
Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.
Here are the penalties if you illegally rent your home during Super Bowl
ARIZONA, USA — The Super Bowl provides a chance for Valley residents to make thousands if they are willing to give up their homes for a weekend. However, what if you live in a place that bans the practice? What if you try to rent out your home or apartment anyway?
ABC 15 News
Seven best AZ landmarks for Super Bowl visitors to check out
PHOENIX — Thousands of people from all over the country will flock to the Valley of the Sun for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale. While most will be focused on the week-long festivities, Arizona provides unmatched beauty across its land. Here are some of the state's best landmarks to...
California lone holdout in consensus for Colorado River cuts
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Six western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation...
FAA designates 'No Drone Zone' over most of Phoenix Metro for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — If you were hoping to use a drone to get a bird's eye view of Super Bowl LVII, sorry, but it's not happening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared State Farm Stadium a 'No Drone Zone' during the Big Game. Restrictions start as early as Feb....
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Idaho farmer blasts Biden over windmill project: It'll 'destroy the desert,' ship energy to California
Idaho farmer Dean Dimond joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to sound off on the damage a wind farm project could do to local grazing land and scenery if effected.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
Arizona should treat Midwesterners the same as Mexicans
To anyone considering moving to Arizona, find somewhere else to go. We’re full. Seriously. (Well, as “seriously” as an opinion can be taken from someone who isn’t a demographer and didn’t bother to consult with one before writing this screed.) We’re running out of water,...
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead
A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
Could a water pipeline from the Mississippi River to Arizona be a real solution?
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Waves of torrential rainfall drenched California into the new year. Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200 percent of their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, too. While the...
California floated cutting major Southwest cities off Colorado River water before touching its agriculture supply, sources say
The proposal came in a closed-door meeting between states that was focused on achieving unprecedented water cuts to save the Colorado River -- a system that overall provides water and electricity to more than 40 million people in the West -- people familiar with the talks told CNN.
Do The Southwestern States Have Enough Water To Last For The Next Decade?
One of the most precious elements is in jeopardy. How long will the policy makers stand by while it evaporates?. “ Humanity has forgotten that water, and the cycle of life are united.” - Jacques Yves Cousteau.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
U.S. states struggle to share dwindling waters of Colorado River
SEATTLE, Wash., Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Colorado River, which provides drinking water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, is drying up, straining a water distribution pact amid the worst drought in 12 centuries, exacerbated by climate change.
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
'We would fly low and slow': Valley Air Force veteran shares high-flying adventures
PHOENIX — Pratt Ashworth flew many types of planes during his 21-year Air Force career. Including the Air Force F-4 Phantom that could go twice the speed of sound as the Cessna O-1 Bird Dog. “This is the slowest one I flew. The only plane I ever flew in...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0