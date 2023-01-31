Read full article on original website
Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.
Lompoc police, sheriff search for missing teen
Police say the father of Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona reported him missing at 12:40 p.m. Corona's father said the last time he saw him was the day before at about 8:00 p.m.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Police Pursuit and Carjacking in Santa Maria
On the late evening of Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 11 PM, Santa Maria Police Department Officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun that had just occurred in the 300 block of E. Betteravia. A short time later, Officers located the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Gunshot Victim on Westside Prompts Large Police Response
Adult Male Transported to Hospital with Gunshot Wound. On January 30, 2023, at 1932 hours the Combined Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a single adult male victim. The victim was transported...
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
kclu.org
Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County
Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
Lompoc Police asking for help in search for missing juvenile
Police say 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing by his parents on January 27 after leaving the home that night and not returning.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara
A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
Santa Barbara Independent
Man Found with Gunshot Wound on Santa Barbara Westside Monday Night
Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a seriously injured man on the Westside last night who appears to have been the victim of a shooting. On Monday, January 30, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man bleeding on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, according to Lt. Kasi Corbett. Officers arriving on scene located the victim, who was taken to Cottage Hospital with “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” Corbett said.
Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business
Santa Barbara Police opened a vandalism investigation on Sunday night after two people broke a large glass window of a business located in the 600 block of State Street. The post Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura
The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office asks for public information about anti-semitic fliers
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on Jan. 31 confirming they are "actively investigating" antisemitic messages recently distributed in the Isla Vista area. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office asks for public information about anti-semitic fliers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing
An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
