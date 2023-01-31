ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Pursuit and Carjacking in Santa Maria

On the late evening of Monday, January 30, 2023, at around 11 PM, Santa Maria Police Department Officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun that had just occurred in the 300 block of E. Betteravia. A short time later, Officers located the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Gunshot Victim on Westside Prompts Large Police Response

Adult Male Transported to Hospital with Gunshot Wound. On January 30, 2023, at 1932 hours the Combined Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a single adult male victim. The victim was transported...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Drugs and guns seized: Authorities say they've broken up a drug trafficking ring in Ventura County

Detectives say they've broken up a ring which was importing, and selling drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators and Oxnard Police narcotics detectives say they first learned of the operation late last year. They say they discovered who was importing the drugs, where it was being stored, and how it was being sold.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara

A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Found with Gunshot Wound on Santa Barbara Westside Monday Night

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a seriously injured man on the Westside last night who appears to have been the victim of a shooting. On Monday, January 30, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man bleeding on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, according to Lt. Kasi Corbett. Officers arriving on scene located the victim, who was taken to Cottage Hospital with “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” Corbett said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

CHP Investigates Death Of Man On The 101 Northwest Of Ventura

The CHP is investigating the death of a man found on the 101 Freeway northwest of Ventura late Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:20 AM, the CHP received a call of a possible suicidal subject on the Padre Juan Canyon Road bridge over the 101 Freeway near Faria Beach. CHP officers...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing

An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
