Edmond, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Troopers Rescue Dog Hit By Car

A dog rescued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after getting hit by a vehicle had his first surgery and was recovering at an animal hospital. Major Brent Sugg said he responded to I-40 and Peebly Road in Oklahoma County Monday morning after getting several calls that two dogs had been hit. Sugg said when he arrived, he saw a Great Pyrenees lying in the highway median under the cable barrier. He was alive, but could not move his hind legs. A female Great Pyrenees that accompanied him was dead.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

EMSA warns slipping on ice can lead to serious injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was one of many people to slip in fall on the ice that coated the Oklahoma City area Thursday morning. An officer at Oklahoma Christian University fell on the ice and called 911. The police chief for the university said the officer is now home and resting with no serious injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

OKC Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru make Groundhog Day a “bear affair”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate Groundhog Day on Thursday, February 2 with a variety of activities for all ages centered around this winter weather holiday and the OKC Zoo’s grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, and black bears, Maynard and Woody. Young Zoo guests are encouraged to bring their own plush bears to the event to see our bears who are the Zoo’s designated Groundhog Day animal ambassadors since it is not home to groundhogs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home

An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

More Winter Weather Moving In

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

