Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
okcfox.com
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
OHP Troopers Rescue Dog Hit By Car
A dog rescued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after getting hit by a vehicle had his first surgery and was recovering at an animal hospital. Major Brent Sugg said he responded to I-40 and Peebly Road in Oklahoma County Monday morning after getting several calls that two dogs had been hit. Sugg said when he arrived, he saw a Great Pyrenees lying in the highway median under the cable barrier. He was alive, but could not move his hind legs. A female Great Pyrenees that accompanied him was dead.
KOCO
EMSA warns slipping on ice can lead to serious injuries
OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was one of many people to slip in fall on the ice that coated the Oklahoma City area Thursday morning. An officer at Oklahoma Christian University fell on the ice and called 911. The police chief for the university said the officer is now home and resting with no serious injuries.
KOCO
Oklahoma shelter for domestic violence victims sees influx during winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma shelter for victims of domestic violence has seen an influx during the winter weather. The local shelter won’t let the weather slow down their mission. The YWCA of Oklahoma City saw an influx of women and children needing help during the weather. They...
‘Dogs & Beer’: New dog park bar, restaurant to open in Oklahoma City
A new restaurant and bar is opening in the Boathouse District for dogs and people alike.
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
KOCO
Oklahoma parent has scary warning after nearly losing 6-year-old son to strep throat
CASHION, Okla. — An Oklahoma parent has a scary warning after nearly losing their 6-year-old son to strep throat. The Cashion boy’s prescribed antibiotics didn’t kill the infection and it spread. Wrigley is 6 years old, a big brother, loves video games and is named after his dad’s favorite baseball team.
city-sentinel.com
OKC Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru make Groundhog Day a “bear affair”
OKLAHOMA CITY – Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate Groundhog Day on Thursday, February 2 with a variety of activities for all ages centered around this winter weather holiday and the OKC Zoo’s grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, and black bears, Maynard and Woody. Young Zoo guests are encouraged to bring their own plush bears to the event to see our bears who are the Zoo’s designated Groundhog Day animal ambassadors since it is not home to groundhogs.
KOCO
Oklahomans prepare for more rounds of winter weather, including homeless shelters
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are preparing for more rounds of winter weather, including the homeless shelters. KOCO 5 spoke with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City about how they’re helping people find relief from the deadly cold temperatures. "We started by encouraging folks to come and stay with...
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
New Dog Park, Restaurant Officially Opening Next Week In OKC
A new dog park, restaurant and bar, called Bar K, is officially opening to the public next Wednesday. It's near South Lincoln and Oklahoma City boulevards and has been in the works for two years now. For those that wish to bring their furry friends, you will have to purchase...
KOCO
OKC Astronomy Club hosting watch party to view green comet that hasn't been seen since Stone Age
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will be able to see a green comet in the sky that hasn't been seen since the Stone Age. At the beginning of this week, the comet approached its closest point on its path to Earth; however, you can still see it Friday night. Now that the snow and ice have cleared, it's the perfect time to get outside and view the green comet.
news9.com
OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home
An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
KFOR
More Winter Weather Moving In
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
