Portsmouth, VA

BBC

Ipswich Hospital's maternity unit reinstates gas and air after concerns

A hospital has reintroduced gas and air to its maternity unit after suspending it due to safety concerns. Ipswich Hospital stopped offering the pain relief in December after finding high levels of residual nitrous oxide in delivery suites. The trust said new ventilation units were in place as well as...
BBC

Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis

Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
BBC

Norfolk: Support for eating disorders to be reviewed

A council will review the support given to people with eating disorders after hearing it can take three and a half years to get treatment. Members of Norfolk County Council voted unanimously to scrutinise the service provided by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Jamie Osborn, a councillor...
BBC

Blue badge holders in Wiltshire to get extra hour of parking

Blue badge holders will get an extra hour on any parking ticket they purchase in council-run car parks. Wiltshire Council has said it will soon be implementing this across the county, but has not yet set a date. The update was announced by Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer in a...
BBC

Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house

A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin. Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden. Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear...
BBC

Changes approved to protect A38 in Somerset from flooding

Flood protection works beneath a key road linking two Somerset towns have been approved. Blackbird Bends, near the confluence of Haywards Water and Hockholler Stream under Hockholler Bridge, is on the A38 between Wellington and Taunton. The Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) has agreed to de-silt Haywards Water under the road...
BBC

Coastal erosion in Norfolk and Suffolk 'affecting mental health'

People whose houses are at risk of falling into the sea fear that each new storm will be "the one" to take their home, a campaigner said. Ian Brennan, chairman of Save Hemsby's Coastline, said residents' fear of coastal erosion in Norfolk had taken "a huge toll on their mental health".
BBC

Newport: Youth asylum seeker hostel plans face opposition

A proposed hostel for young asylum seekers has been met with concerns from neighbours, councillors and police. Plans have been submitted to Newport council to change two flats at 1 Clyffard Crescent, Stow Hill, into a hostel for eight people. The hostel is part of the authority's statutory obligation to...

