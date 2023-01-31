Read full article on original website
The Juggernaut
3d ago
He's delusional. The state is headed straight backwards and he has his foot on the pedal. We are last in almost every statistical category and are the nation's laughing stock.
Marlon Gardner
3d ago
yeppers LoL the best year ever.. when you got caught with your hands in the cookie jar LoL 😂😂... later tater tots
Lorrie Tolito
3d ago
Explain why it was the best year? How about all them people in Jackson! Maybe for him.
Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WLOX
AG Lynn Fitch introduces phase two of statewide human trafficking initiative
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch visited Island View Casino to host an event surrounding human trafficking in Mississippi. The office is cracking down on human trafficking across the state. In the last two years, there have been nearly 300 reports of trafficking. “Well, I...
wcbi.com
Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State Senate following an interaction she had with a legislative staffer. The punishment against her pushed her and her legal counsel to take action against the rest of the state senate. 10p newscast recordings.
hottytoddy.com
Gov. Reeves Claims ‘Best Year in State History.’ His 2023 Challenger Says He’s Moved State in ‘Wrong Direction’
The opening salvos of the 2023 governor’s race were fired on Monday as Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his annual State of the State address and his opponent Brandon Presley offered the Democratic Party’s response. “2022 was perhaps the best year in Mississippi history,” Reeves declared on the south...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
wxxv25.com
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
WLBT
MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month. The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer. Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV...
WLOX
Mississippi Attorney General expands human trafficking initiative
The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Other topics discussed in today's address...
Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans
(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
wcbi.com
Runoff race to fill house seat in Miss. legislature comes down to 2 votes
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A difference of a couple of votes is the deciding factor in an extremely close race to fill a house seat in the Mississippi legislature. Andrew Stepp and Perry Van Bailey met again at the polls in a runoff Tuesday. The final unofficial total has...
Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
Mississippi's 1st Black woman legislator won't seek new term
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson, 83, announced her decision one day before candidates' qualifying deadline for statewide,...
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
biloxinewsevents.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
deltanews.tv
Sentencing Delayed for Mississippi's Welfare Scandal
The date for John Davis's sentencing, former director of Mississippi's welfare system, has been pushed back due to this being a "complex" case. No date has been set yet. More details are in the story.
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
