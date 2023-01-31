Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly died after suffering a second cardiac arrest.
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Prince Harry Trashes Elvis' 'Claustrophobic' Graceland Home In Memoir: 'Interior Designer Must've Been On Acid'
It takes a lot to impress royalty.In Prince Harry's memoir, he recalled the time he visited Graceland ahead of attending a friend's wedding in America, but unlike most, he found Elvis Presley's property rather lackluster.The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by Prince William and their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as he checked out the Tennessee hotspot."People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett," he wrote, referencing the flat he once lived in. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying: The King lived here, you say? Really?"PRINCE HARRY &...
'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'
Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do feel that she really cared about him [Dave]. But I think she stepped on his feet," Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at 54 years old, told Tony Ortega for his website, The Underground Bunker. “She is at that place at Arrowhead. She’s under 24/7 guard.”Lisa recalled having dinner...
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only Son
According to entertainment journalist Rebelander Basilan and NewsAmomama.com, Scott Newman "had died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and tranquilizers in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In 1978, he experienced a motorcycle mishap and was taking painkillers to relieve the pain of his injuries.
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus revealed at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley’s sarcophagus has been revealed at Graceland, ahead of her memorial service Sunday. The daughter of rock ‘n roll king Elvis Presley will be buried in the backyard of the clan’s compound, next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. She will also be across from her dad, who died of a heart attack in 1977. Photos of Lisa and Benjamin together have been placed in front of their monuments, according to the Daily Mail. Benjamin’s sarcophagus had to be moved to make room for his mother. A plaque that will go on top...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins
Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
Elvis Presley Enterprises President Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's One Memorial Request (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley put a lot of thought into her memorial service prior to her death. The late musician died Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54. A public memorial service in held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday at Graceland, the home of her late father, Elvis Presley and where she was laid to rest.
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
