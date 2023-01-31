ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cajun Phatty's plans Feb. 6 reopening after burst pipe forced lengthy shutdown

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXbQB_0kWukKZp00

When historic flooding hit southcentral Montana last summer, Cajun Phatty's jumped into action, setting up its food truck in the flood zone, offering people warm meals—a reaction from people all too familiar with natural disaster.

“Well, she's from Louisiana," Melissa Parker says of Cajun Phatty's owner/chef Ashley Robichaux. "So anybody who knows anything about Louisiana knows they completely live in fear all the time, that a hurricane could take them out, a tornado could take them out. Community in Louisiana is huge, so Ashley’s trying to bring that here.”

But now a flood has landed right in the popular Billings Cajun eatery, after a burst pipe in late December did damage to the restaurant, forcing it to shut down for several weeks.

"The wall had to be knocked out. Everything had to be replaced. It damaged our equipment, it damaged our electrical, it damaged everything," said Parker, a manager at Cajun Phatty's.

For the close-knit staff, the water main break hit hard.

"We can’t cook, we can’t serve anybody our food, we can’t see our customers, who we also see as family. It’s been hard," Parker said. "The burst pipe was emotional for everybody. It was hard for everybody.”

Cajun Phatty's Kitchen Manager Ronnie Hagel noted a few positive notes from the forced closure: everyone was paid and kept their jobs, and they had the opportunity to add to their menu.

“[Robichaux] did create some new menu items that we worked on over at her house, so we’re going to try those out before we open," Hagel said.

After weeks of hard work and an all-hands-on-deck effort, Cajun Phatty's will open its doors again on Feb. 6—a day that can't get here soon enough for staff missing their community and customers.

On Valentine's Day, Parker says they are planning a special dinner service 'under the stars' with a set tasting menu.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Apartment evacuated after fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - An apartment started on fire near Avenue F and Seventh Street West in Billings Thursday. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon told NonStop Local five apartment units had to be evacuated due to a fire in a wall that started just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents

In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy