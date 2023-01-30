Alcorn State beat SWAC foe Grambling State

Alcorn State gave Grambling State their third consecutive loss in a 58-52 contest at FCH Assembly Center on Monday evening.

Tyginae Wright led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 16 points. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 36% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 48% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 41% true shooting.

Colbi Maples recorded 14 points and five rebounds, and Phylicia Allen added another 13 points to lead Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-15 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Alcorn State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a conference clash, while Grambling State squares off with an Alabama State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Braves will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

