ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Alcorn State beat SWAC foe Grambling State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJs9u_0kWukJh600

Alcorn State gave Grambling State their third consecutive loss in a 58-52 contest at FCH Assembly Center on Monday evening.

Tyginae Wright led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 16 points. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 36% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 48% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 41% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqsOx_0kWukJh600

Colbi Maples recorded 14 points and five rebounds, and Phylicia Allen added another 13 points to lead Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-15 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 4. Alcorn State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a conference clash, while Grambling State squares off with an Alabama State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Braves will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Alcorn State beat SWAC foe Grambling State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling

It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Former Grambling hoops legend dies at 82

He was the leading scorer in the Tigers’ only men’s national basketball championship ever, but now Grambling State University is remembering former basketball great Hershell West, who passed away at the age of 82 Monday in his hometown of Rayville following a short illness. West was a standout...
GRAMBLING, LA
klax-tv.com

Sidney Thornton, NSU Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 68

All- American, All-Louisiana choice and a four year starter at NSU. Sidney was a second round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was team captain. He played on two Super Bowl Championships teams with Pittsburgh as the Steelers captured consecutive titles in 1978 and 1979. Sidney played a total of seven years of professional football and was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1986.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
SIMSBORO, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Monroe sites with rich African American history

In the 1930s and ‘40s, the Miller-Roy Building was one of the most important buildings in northeast Louisiana for African Ameri- cans. The first floors held local businesses such as dentist offices, barber shops and a pharmacy. But the upper floors held a ballroom that was included on the famous Chit- lin’ Circuit that hosted artists such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie.
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

School closures due to possible winter weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop police arrest suspect from Jan. 7 shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department arrested Michael Jones on Jan. 27, 2023, who they say is connected to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, near Highland and N. Washington in Bastrop. BPD says Jones was arrested on the charges of attempted second-degree homicide, aggravated criminal damage to property...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two women arrested in fight

Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/02/2023): On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after taking car

An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
GRAMBLING, LA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy