Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State hands NC Central third-straight MEAC loss

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

Norfolk State gave North Carolina Central its third consecutive loss in a 77-71 barnburner at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday night. The Spartans went into halftime with a seven-point lead, which was enough to survive the Eagles’ second half push.

Dana Tate scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. It wasn’t just Tate though, the Spartans’ offense was humming on all cylinders hitting 47 percent of its shots from the field. Joe Bryant added 18 points, hitting six of his nine field goal attempts and Caheim Brown added 17 points for NSU.

Dana Tate scored 21 points on Monday night.

The Spartans hit 10 of 18 3-point attempts while free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 21 fouls on the defense, which led to 23 points on 92% shooting from the charity stripe.

Justin Wright recorded 21 points and six rebounds to lead the way for NCCU. As a team, the Eagles shot 23-of-58 from the field and 6-of-30 from three. Big man Brendan Medley-Bacon added 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Norfolk’s record improved to 15-7 with the win. Its next action is on Feb. 4. The team will take on a Hampton team who is coming off a loss in its last game in the Legacy Classic. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for NCCU. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Howard . The Eagles’ next game is against a Morgan State team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on Feb. 11.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Norfolk State hands NC Central third-straight MEAC loss appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday

ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

