Jets’ rally past Blues

Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey (44) celebrates after his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Saku Maenalanen (8), Neal Poink (4), Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Morgan Barron (36) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor each had two assists for the Jets, who snapped a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots.

Jake Neighbours had a goal and assist and Nikita Alexandrov also scored for the Blues, who have lost five straight. Jordan Binnington had 34 saves and picked up an assist on Neighbours’ goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues got on the board with 5:24 left in the second. Binnington sent the puck to Nick Leddy, who made a stretch pass to Neighbours that he used for a backhand shot to beat Hellebuyck for his fourth goal.

Alexandrov made it 2-0 at 2:02 of the third period before the Jets began their comeback.

Morrissey scored 40 seconds later to get Winnipeg on the scoreboard.

Scheifele tied it 2-2 at 9:32 as the Jets took advantage of a Blues giveaway and Morrissey put Winnipeg ahead with his 10th just 21 seconds later when his shot went off St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn.

Scheifele scored his 31st of the season into an empty net with 24 seconds remaining.

REMEMBERING A STAR

Before puck drop, the Jets showed a video tribute and held a moment of silence for former star Bobby Hull, who died Monday at the age of 84.

The Hockey Hall of Famer played for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks before signing a then-record $1-million deal to join the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972. The scoring legend spent eight seasons with the Jets, the last when the club merged with the NHL.

Blues: Host Arizona on Feb. 11 to open a four-game homestand.

Jets: Host Chicago on Feb. 11 in the third game of a stretch of five straight at home.