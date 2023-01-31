ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD0qu_0kWukAkZ00

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy , has been canceled at Bravo .

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted .

The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled.

According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared to have lost interest in pursuing the Legacy edition amid the deadlock.”

A new report on Monday suggested that Bravo had “rescinded its offers to the talent and that it currently has no plans” to continue with the show.

RHONY: Legacy came about after the cable network opted to completely reboot the flagship series and recast with a more diverse group of women. The cast of RHONY Season 14 was presented at BravoCon 2022 and included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Cast members that were allegedly in talks to join the spinoff series with “legacy” housewives included Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon and Jill Zarin. Ramona Singer had previously announced she was not interested in the show since it was not the main show.

Cohen recently teased RHONY Season 14 telling his WWHL audience, “They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY . I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY , which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way.

We reached out to Bravo for comment on RHONY: Legacy and will update the story when we hear back.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 6

Edie Jacobsenbarber
3d ago

You are getting a lot of guff lately regarding your behavior…getting somewhat overwhelmed perhaps with the kiddos, WWHL, podcasting? Want you to stick around for a good, long while. A breath of fresh air you are Andy Cohan…take care of you…

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes For Screaming At Larsa Pippen During The ‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion: “I Don’t Like Screaming At Women”

Andy Cohen sat with the stars of The Real Housewives of Miami to film the Season 5 reunion and things got seemingly heated. The Watch What Happens Live host took to social media to apologize to Larsa Pippen after he raised his voice at her. “Still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bing card today,” he shared on his Instagram Stories from the set of the RHOM Season 5 reunion. Pippen is heard asking the late-night show host if he was going to apologize to which he obliged and said, “I’m sorry Larsa.” RHOM co-star Marysol Patton is then...
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
HollywoodLife

Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post

Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
NME

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
HollywoodLife

‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Cast Confirmed: Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Brandi Glanville & More

Another wild season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is coming soon! Peacock announced the full cast for season 4 of the reality series, which features Housewives from all different franchises going on a week-long, drama-filled trip together. The season 4 cast includes a few newbies as well as a few fan-favorite cast members from Season 2, who will be returning for more fun! The full list released by Bravo includes RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo, RHONY alum Alex McCord, RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, RHOBH alums Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville, as well as RHOC alums Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. And PEOPLE reports Season 4 will start filming next week in Morocco!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy