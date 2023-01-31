ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
KCTV 5

Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl competition between Kansas City and Philadelphia isn’t only on the football field, but between several area agencies, too including the KC Pet Project. Animal shelters here and there are teaming up in hopes of getting dogs a loving home and families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors. HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mahomes 'proud' to be part of historic milestone

“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death. “In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I think that’s also life, you know?”
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on underdog mindset

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
KANSAS CITY, MO

