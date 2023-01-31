Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
KCTV 5
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re a week and a half out from the Super Bowl, but city leaders are already prepping for another celebration if the Chiefs win. With a Super Bowl win, Kansas City would celebrate its third championship parade in less than a decade---joining the Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020.
KCTV 5
Super Bowl competition between KC and Philadelphia animal shelters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl competition between Kansas City and Philadelphia isn’t only on the football field, but between several area agencies, too including the KC Pet Project. Animal shelters here and there are teaming up in hopes of getting dogs a loving home and families...
KCTV 5
What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well. “The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look...
KCTV 5
HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors. HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.
KCTV 5
Mahomes 'proud' to be part of historic milestone
“I can still hear her crying when we walked down the hall and she was being held behind.”. Father-son coaching duo leans on each other through Xs and Os, life and death. “In the game of basketball, it’s being prepared and knowing you’re ready for any situation. I think that’s also life, you know?”
KCTV 5
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others preview Super Bowl against the Eagles
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square...
KCTV 5
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on underdog mindset
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
KCTV 5
Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s become a tradition at Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium, to crane your neck and look up into the sky right after the national anthem. Military flyovers are spectacular to watch from your seat at the stadium, but have you ever wondered what the view is from the aircraft’s cockpit, looking down on Arrowhead?
