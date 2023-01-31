Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Buchholz Bobcats celebrate four signings to play college football
Grit. Effort. Hard work and just being themselves. To them, those are just some of the many qualities that the four embody for Buchholz football. For Donny Hiebert, He's is sticking a bit close to home. "FSU gave me a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up, it's a great...
Thursday night hoops: Newberry Panthers basketball gets the win over The Rock Lions
The Newberry Panthers boy's basketball team faced off against The Rock Lions. it was a back-and-forth battle between these two teams in the first half with Newberry taking a slim lead at halftime, the score was 36 to 34. Later on in the fourth, the Panthers started to pull away...
Thursday night hoops: Buchholz boys basketball wins on Senior Night
The Buchholz Bobcats boy's basketball team took on the Hawthorne Hornets on Senior night. Early on Hawthorne struck first, quickly getting ahead with Hornet guards like Demetrius Brown, and Isaac Taplis building on the lead. Bobcat guard Ryan Webster kept them in the game close enough and that was the...
Alachua County Team goes to Special Olympics
The Special Olympics Florida-Alachua County Unified basketball team is set to travel for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. It brings together over 7,000 special Olympic athletes from across the world and for head coach Evan Combs---his teams reaction to the news was a sight to see.
Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas named SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week
It's a new week and for Florida gymnastics, that means receiving another SEC honor. The University of Florida announced today that Trinity Thomas was named SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season and for the sixth time of her career. Thomas leads Florida this year...
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus
Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
Holocaust survivor brings people together with his music
Gainesville, FL — As the world recently commemorated "International Holocaust Remembrance Day," 78 years later hundreds of University of Florida students and residents gathered tonight to honor a very special guest. "Every day I live my life. I wake in the morning and I thank God, that I wake...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Marion County
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a teen was killed in a motorcycle crash in Marion County around 8:30 a.m. this morning. FHP says the the 18-year-old was headed northbound on Northwest 100 Avenue when he crossed paths with another vehicle while merging into the southbound lane and was hit by the driver of the vehicle.
FL lawmakers to discuss permitless carry bill
This week, the Florida House filed legislation proposing that Florida become the 26th state to allow permitless carry. CBS4 spoke to both critics and supporters of this bill. HB543 also known as "constitutional carry" authorizes a person to carry a concealed weapon if licensed to do so without a permit, additional training, or background checks.
Mayor Harvey Ward responds to city's issuer rating declining
A credit rating company downgraded the City of Gainesville's issuer rating. CBS4 got a chance to talk with Mayor Harvey Ward on what changes need to be made to increase the city's issuer rating. Moody's Investors Services downgraded the city's issuer rating from AA3 to AA2. They say the issuer...
One person dead, multiple trauma alerts issued after crash in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is responding to a major accident involving fire on South State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street. PCFR says they received a call that a semi-truck and a car crashed into each other head on starting a fire. PCFR says three helicopters...
WATCH: GPD releases video of man spotted near double-homicide
Gainesville Police continue to search for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man and woman dead, and another man injured. It happened early Thursday morning at 1:45 a.m. on NW 3rd Avenue. Police say they tried to use a drone and conduct a grid search of the...
Dixie County deputies arrest man for stealing camper, held mother and daughter hostage
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street turned into a manhunt. Deputies say they responded to a vehicle crash and discovered that the crash took place while a man was attempting to steal a camper. DCSO says the owner of the camper told...
Williston company executive sentenced to over 5 years for COVID relief fraud
A man was sentenced today after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Prosecutors say Patrick Walsh,42, of Williston submitted 16 fraudulent applications between April 7, 2020 and Jan. 21,2021 to several financial institutions and lenders for PPP loans.
GPD investigating shooting that left two dead, one hospitalized
According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they received a call from a victim who told them they were shot around 1:45 a.m. GPD says multiple officers responded to 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they discovered a man that had been shot deceased on the...
