FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson.
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Marshall County
With two coal fired units cranking out 5 million megawatt hours of steady and stable electric power annually, the 1,600 MW Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County consumes about 2.5 million tons of West Virginia coal a year. The Mitchel Power Plant provides 185 direct jobs and supports another 476...
WYTV.com
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase. For the last five...
WYTV.com
‘Built By Steel’: Books highlight City of Sharon’s most historic mansions
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two new books are now available in Sharon, both dealing with the city’s most historic homes. Today, we talked with the two authors about the mansions built by steel. Thursday afternoon, Laura Ackley and Taylor Galaska sat in the parlor of the Buhl Mansion...
WYTV.com
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For two years, the Babylon Gentlemen’s Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building. The neon sign still hangs outside the...
Farm and Dairy
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.
Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
wtae.com
Two environmental groups announce intent to sue Shell cracker plant in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — Two environmental groups say they intend to sue the new Shell cracker plant in Beaver County. The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council claim the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits. “Shell has blown through permit limits in the first few months of operation, putting...
Uptown District gets facelift as buildings come down
On Wednesday, Youngstown's Uptown District added more vacant lots to the neighborhood as three more buildings were demolished along the Uptown's stretch of Market Street.
Farm and Dairy
2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.
11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
WTOV 9
Chester water break repaired, but concerns remain
CHESTER, W.Va. — The city of Chester has repaired a major water line break. It was a challenging process as crews had to get heavy machinery hundreds of feet up a hill. City leaders first were made aware of the break around noon on Tuesday. Once officials located exactly where the break was, the challenge became how to get to it. The line is located up on a hill near the million-gallon water tank at the top. The break was just outside the water filtration plant.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
WYTV.com
Local grocer offering 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients. The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
WYTV.com
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
WTOV 9
Brooke County now accepting online payments through state program
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A new statewide payment system will make its way to Brooke County. This follows a bill passed in the state legislature last year requiring all municipalities and county governments to accept money in their offices online. Commissioners have entered an agreement with IPay in order...
WYTV.com
Water damage repairs progressing at Newton Falls High School
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pipe broke at Newton Falls High School Christmas week when the temperature dropped below zero. It led to water damage that is still being cleaned up today. A new sound replaces the squeaking shoes in the Newton Falls gym. The floor is being...
WTOV 9
Driver of scooter injured in Steubenville crash
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a motor scooter involved in a crash with a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday. Steubenville Police said the driver of the vehicle was cited when the vehicle struck the scooter from behind. The accident happened around...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public. The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past. Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive...
