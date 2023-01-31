ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

WYTV.com

Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase. For the last five...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For two years, the Babylon Gentlemen’s Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building. The neon sign still hangs outside the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.

Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.

11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Chester water break repaired, but concerns remain

CHESTER, W.Va. — The city of Chester has repaired a major water line break. It was a challenging process as crews had to get heavy machinery hundreds of feet up a hill. City leaders first were made aware of the break around noon on Tuesday. Once officials located exactly where the break was, the challenge became how to get to it. The line is located up on a hill near the million-gallon water tank at the top. The break was just outside the water filtration plant.
CHESTER, WV
WYTV.com

Local grocer offering 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients. The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has...
BOARDMAN, OH
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTOV 9

Brooke County now accepting online payments through state program

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A new statewide payment system will make its way to Brooke County. This follows a bill passed in the state legislature last year requiring all municipalities and county governments to accept money in their offices online. Commissioners have entered an agreement with IPay in order...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WYTV.com

Water damage repairs progressing at Newton Falls High School

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pipe broke at Newton Falls High School Christmas week when the temperature dropped below zero. It led to water damage that is still being cleaned up today. A new sound replaces the squeaking shoes in the Newton Falls gym. The floor is being...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WTOV 9

Driver of scooter injured in Steubenville crash

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a motor scooter involved in a crash with a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday. Steubenville Police said the driver of the vehicle was cited when the vehicle struck the scooter from behind. The accident happened around...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public. The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past. Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

