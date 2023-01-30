Harvard resident Docia Fern (Osborne) Wilson, 65, passed away after an extended illness Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Harvard. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Stockham Community Church with Pastor Paul Nauman and Pastor Rick Bartek officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, at the First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

HARVARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO