We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO