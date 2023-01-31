ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family’s 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. “If she didn’t come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief

Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
WDIO-TV

Duluth's Snow Removal Safety Explainer

We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January

DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth

Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin' Hotdish Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood

On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

DTA Offers Free Rides On Transit Equity Day

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is taking on a new initiative, offering free rides to the community Friday and Saturday. Transit Equity Day is a national day to commemorate Civil Rights icons such as Rosa Parks during Black History month. The DTA is taking part in this...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Department Releases First-Ever 'Stop Data Report'

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the Duluth Police Department released a stop data report for 2022 Tuesday. The report shows 5,944 traffic and subject stops were conducted between January and December last year. Of that number, 61 percent were moving violations, 36 percent were equipment violations, and...
DULUTH, MN

