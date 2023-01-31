Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Stocks Lower Ahead of Jobs Data, Apple, Amazon, Google, Nordstrom - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower on tech slump, jobs data in focus; Apple slides on rare earnings miss, iPhone sales decline; Amazon slumps after weak holiday quarter, muted outlook; Google tumbles as ad sales slide, earnings miss street forecasts and Nordstrom soars as reports say Ryan Cohen building activist stake. Five things...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Albany Herald
After the Fed's latest move, how come you're still not getting a higher rate on your bank savings?
Interest rates are higher (again), courtesy of the Federal Reserve, which hiked its benchmark interest rate Wednesday, for the eighth time in a row since last March. So how come you're not getting a higher rate on your bank savings? If your hard-earned money is just sitting in an account at a big-name bank earning bunk (still), you can do much better by moving it to an online bank's high-yield savings account.
Albany Herald
The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January
The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since before Neil...
Albany Herald
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That's why some economists and health care...
Albany Herald
Adani market rout deepens as uproar brings Indian parliament to a halt
Shares in most Adani Group companies slumped again Friday and India's parliament was adjourned amid chaotic scenes as the mayhem surrounding one of the country's biggest industrial conglomerates deepened. The ports-to-power empire, created by Gautam Adani, has been reeling since a US short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused it of fraud...
Albany Herald
Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
Activision Blizzard will pay $35 million to settle US government allegations that the video game giant violated a whistleblower protection rule and lacked processes to collect workplace misconduct complaints, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement announced Friday is the latest blow to the embattled publisher, which has...
Comments / 0