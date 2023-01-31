Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local students give kids a smile through Ohio program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students in Youngstown are showing off a brighter, healthier smile thanks to a program. Over 50 kids got free teeth cleanings at Choffin Career and Technical Center on Friday through the Ohio Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. The program chose to start it this year at Choffin.
WYTV.com
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades. This is a part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. According to a press release, DeWine...
WYTV.com
Water damage repairs progressing at Newton Falls High School
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pipe broke at Newton Falls High School Christmas week when the temperature dropped below zero. It led to water damage that is still being cleaned up today. A new sound replaces the squeaking shoes in the Newton Falls gym. The floor is being...
WYTV.com
Veterans’ help group in need of several items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach is a non-profit resource for Valley veterans who fall on hard times. They assist veterans year-round, but winter brings unique needs. We wanted to see how supplies were holding up now, mid-winter. From a box of food, a winter coat, or even...
WYTV.com
Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville
COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
WYTV.com
Valley women and teens chosen for their local impact
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local women and teens are being recognized for what they do in the local community. The American Heart Association announced nominees for its 2023 Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact designation. The nominees are devoting their time and effort to make a difference in the community and raise awareness of women’s cardiovascular health.
WYTV.com
Local church starts preparing for upcoming Greek Festival
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The biannual Greek Food and Wine Festival in Campbell is just a few weeks away, but the women at a local church were already busy preparing Wednesday. The women at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church were making fila, also known as Grape Leaves. This...
WYTV.com
Longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts to retire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran politician has decided not to seek re-election and will retire. She is longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark. Brown-Clark is in her 24th year as clerk. She previously served eight years on the Youngstown School Board and 30 years as an associate...
WYTV.com
Local mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, about 70% of people who have celiac disease are undiagnosed. It’s a serious autoimmune disease that makes someone very sick if they eat gluten. One Austintown mom learned her young child has celiac disease. Now, she’s on a...
WYTV.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
WYTV.com
Crews still repairing Canfield Road sinkhole
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week, a sinkhole shut down part of Canfield Road. Now, the city of Youngstown has some answers as to how much longer drivers will have to deal with frustrating detours. The sinkhole is expected to close Arden Boulevard and Canfield Road for one...
WYTV.com
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase. For the last five...
WYTV.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown reveals new logo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new logo. The artwork was revealed Thursday. The coat of arms is described by the diocese in the following way:. The image is on a field of green, a traditional color of hope, with a wavy bar called...
WYTV.com
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For two years, the Babylon Gentlemen’s Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building. The neon sign still hangs outside the...
WYTV.com
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence temporarily surrounded a neighborhood, but officers quickly left the scene. Over a dozen police cruisers, both marked and unmarked, responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police at the scene reported that two...
WYTV.com
FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- When the power goes out, you want to know that the people who will fix it, are as close as possible. FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson. It will be a place where they can keep special heavy-duty equipment and materials to service the high transmission lines you see on the big steel lattices.
WYTV.com
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
WYTV.com
Trumbull mayors’ races to highlight primary ballot
(WKBN) – Two longtime mayors in Trumbull County will have challengers in the May 2 primary election. Incumbent Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will face current councilman-at-large Ken MacPherson in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Girard Mayor Jim Melfi will face Mark Zuppo, who’s city treasurer and Girard School Board president, also in the Democratic primary.
WYTV.com
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero uses love of fixing cars to help out others
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Berlin Center, where a man who is all about helping people fix cars recently braved elements to repair cars out in the community. If you talk to Dean Carson Jr., he’ll tell you he was born...
