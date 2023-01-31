Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Housing Crisis and a Rarity of New Residents in MaineSherif SaadMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT. The club is open for any student to join. And is made up of people from all different experience levels. “I’m realizing my biggest dream...
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
wabi.tv
LJ Shaw starring for Penquis Valley Patriots
MILO, Maine (WABI) - LJ Shaw is anchoring the lane for the Penquis Valley Patriots from his center position. He credits his teammates and coaches joining him in hours of practices and open gyms to boost everyone’s confidence. “My team just helps me get open, so that really helps...
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor names interim town manager
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council has named an interim town manager. The Mount Desert Islander reports Finance Director Sarah Gilbert took over the role Tuesday night. Previous manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in a letter to the council last week. The town cited “personal reasons” for...
wabi.tv
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday...
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
wabi.tv
Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire at Gifford’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from several towns responded to a fire at the Gifford’s Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The call to the Hathaway Street facility came in around 9:30 a.m. A company spokesperson says the fire started in a processing room before spreading. She...
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Kids ENT Awareness month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Kids ENT Awareness month. Otolaryngologist, Dr. Angela Tsai, joins TV5 to talk about ears, nose, and throat care.
wabi.tv
‘Go the distance’: father-daughter duo complete Disney marathon together
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - The magic of Disney drew Monroe’s Trinity Tripp in at a young age. “I remember going to Disney for the first time at six years old. And I just remember being amazed,” said Trinity. Trinity has been going back with her parents, Nick and...
The Fiddlehead Restaurant In Bangor To Re-Open February 2
Once again, you can experience fine dining here in the Bangor area. Starting tomorrow, and lasting at least throughout the month of February, and possibly into March, The Fiddlehead Restaurant, located at 84 Hammond Street in Downtown Bangor, will open its doors to serve up high-end American cuisine with global influences plus wine & craft cocktails.
wabi.tv
Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
wabi.tv
Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer. The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.
wabi.tv
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
wabi.tv
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill. For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month. So, even on this...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Comments / 0