KCSOS debuts its first electric school bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools debuted its first electric school bus Monday morning.

It’s one of three zero-emissions vehicles that the county got from a one-million-dollar grant awarded by the California Energy Commission.

The buses have a 120-mile range, hold 43 students and have wheelchair capabilities. But the county isn’t done and has hopes to expand its fleet.

“We are the first in the county to offer service on the electric buses. One more district in waiting to receive theirs and that is Taft City. And what we’re here to show the districts it can be done and we’re excited to roll it out,” the Director of Transportation James McClelland said.

It has an application for seven more electric buses through the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.



