Bakersfield, CA

Valley Fever Walk returns after 4-year hiatus

By Dalu Okoli
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Valley Fever Walk is scheduled to take place Feb. 25 at the Kern County Museum making this the first Valley Fever Walk since 2019.

Registration is open now through Feb. 25 and tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for survivors and $10 for dogs.

Children under 12 can participate for free, with children’s T-shirts available for $10 at the time of registration.

