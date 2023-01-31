Read full article on original website
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
WRAL
Raleigh police receive four reports of human trafficking in January as survey shows survivors continue facing barriers
Police received a call Saturday to the Extended Stay on Wake Forest Road. Christopher Pierce, 36, was charged with simple assault, human trafficking and involuntary servitude and drug paraphernalia, according to records WRAL News received through a public information request. That call came about 24 hours after a similar call...
WRAL
Medical emergency causes driver to slam into Walmart in Louisburg
Authorities said a medical emergency caused the driver to drive into the Walmart. He was taken to an area hospital.
WRAL
Human remains found in barrel on man's Sanford property
Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He...
WRAL
Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man
Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
WRAL
NC Walmart reopens after SUV crashed into front doors; employee stopped SUV after driver had seizure
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A Walmart Supercenter reopened to customers Friday morning hours after an SUV crashed into its front doors. The red 2005 Ford Explorer crashed into the Louisburg store's entrance Thursday around 8 p.m. at 705 Retail Way. Authorities said a medical emergency caused the driver to drive...
WRAL
Pet of the Day for February 3, 2023
Our pet of the day comes to us from the SPCA of Wake County. Fiona is truly and completely delightful. She's happy, wiggly, and playful -- yet polite. Fiona is a year and-a-half old and weighs 52 pounds. She loves all kinds of people, including kids, and she loves other dogs. Fiona is well-behaved and good on leash. Interested adopters can get more information at spcawake.org.
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Human trafficking survivors 'not thriving' and struggling to make ends meet, study shows
We're getting a rare look into just how prevalent human trafficking is in Raleigh. WRAL Data Trackers looking at the city's incident data report.
WRAL
Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Franklin County want justice
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they're sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and...
WRAL
Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes
SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
WRAL
Human remains found on Lee Co. property
Law enforcement officers on Tuesday searched a property north of Sanford for additional evidence after human remains were found there last week. Law enforcement officers on Tuesday searched a property north of Sanford for additional evidence after human remains were found there last week. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor:...
WRAL
13-year-old arrested for threats made against multiple schools in Wayne County
A 13-year-old was arrested for making threats of violence against multiple schools in Wayne County Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, investigators linked Instagram posts to the 13-year-old after being made aware of the posts by officials in the school system. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged on...
WRAL
5 people hurt after serious crash shuts down busy Johnston County street
The Thursday night crash closed part of East Market Street for about an hour. Authorities had to cut at least one person out of her car, Smithfield police said.
WRAL
Durham leaders work on solving gun violence issue from the ground up
At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years.
WRAL
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
WRAL
More social media threats lead to school lockdowns, early dismissals in Wake County
ZEBULON, N.C. — A hostile week of social media threats toward schools continued on Friday morning as multiple lockdowns were enacted on Friday morning at several schools in Wake County. The news spread shortly after many parents had dropped their children off at school, prompting some to turn around...
WRAL
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
WRAL
Wake County school leaders address safety concerns after threats, guns found on campuses
Wake County school leaders are addressing safety concerns after threats and guns were found on campuses Wednesday. Wake County school leaders are addressing safety concerns after threats and guns were found on campuses Wednesday.
WRAL
Student found carrying loaded gun at Rolesville High sends school into lockdown
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Rolesville High School was placed under a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday after a student brought a loaded firearm to campus. A letter from school administrators said a staff member noticed a student outside of class and found the student to be carrying a loaded gun. The gun was confiscated.
