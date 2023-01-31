ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals

In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Human remains found in barrel on man's Sanford property

Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man

Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Pet of the Day for February 3, 2023

Our pet of the day comes to us from the SPCA of Wake County. Fiona is truly and completely delightful. She's happy, wiggly, and playful -- yet polite. Fiona is a year and-a-half old and weighs 52 pounds. She loves all kinds of people, including kids, and she loves other dogs. Fiona is well-behaved and good on leash. Interested adopters can get more information at spcawake.org.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Family of 19-year-old shot, killed in Franklin County want justice

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they're sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes

SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Human remains found on Lee Co. property

Law enforcement officers on Tuesday searched a property north of Sanford for additional evidence after human remains were found there last week.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

5 people hurt after serious crash shuts down busy Johnston County street

The Thursday night crash closed part of East Market Street for about an hour. Authorities had to cut at least one person out of her car, Smithfield police said.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders work on solving gun violence issue from the ground up

At least 20 people have been shot in Durham this month, with 96 shootings reported overall since the first day of 2023 - a higher number than the previous two years.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection

DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC

