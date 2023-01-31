Read full article on original website
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Officers shoot, kill man during burglary at Calhoun business
A suspected burglar was shot and killed when officers caught him in the act. Now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman, unborn child critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother and her unborn child are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a residential structure fire call after receiving a call from a passerby.
Pregnant woman, newborn in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
Someone is stealing entire mailboxes in Milton, leaving the mail behind but no one knows why
Police are working to find out who is stealing mailboxes in Milton.
fox5atlanta.com
Man, boy injured in double shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a man and a boy to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened Friday at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
Georgia Teen Disappears From Store, Spotted Days Later In Different State
His car was seen over 200 miles away from home.
GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary
An armed man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun business was shot and killed by police Thursday morning when he allegedly pointed his rifle at the officers, the GBI said.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video
Since the Jan. 26 attack, Tiwanna Turner has been unable to walk and is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation for her injuries A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
fox5atlanta.com
Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
fox5atlanta.com
School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
