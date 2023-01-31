ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Comments / 2

fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, boy injured in double shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a man and a boy to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened Friday at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight leaves teen dead, man injured at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - A northwest Atlanta gunfight left a teenager dead and sent a young man to the hospital. Police responded to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW at around 9:20 Wednesday night. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video

Since the Jan. 26 attack, Tiwanna Turner has been unable to walk and is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation for her injuries A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

