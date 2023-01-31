ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

BHS Part 3: Trenton, Favour, Gabrijela, Lindsey

The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore. Trenton Michael (any pronouns) Fifth Year – Computer Science (LSA) – Jackson, MI. Tell me about your hair journey. “When I was about 15/16 years...
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Daily

BHS Part 5: Stylists, Barbers, Conclusion

The bulk of this project lives on the Black Hair Series website, developed by Eric Lau, which we encourage you all to explore. Taliyah Wright (she/her) Senior – General Studies – Chicago, IL. How did you become interested in doing other people’s hair?. Wright learned how to...
CHICAGO, IL
Michigan Daily

Snow reason not to: Embrace your inner child

Five inches can mean a lot. For some, it can mean an extra layer of warm clothing, a longer drive to work or a trip to get some gas for the snow plow that’s gone unused for suspiciously long. For students at the University of Michigan, it meant assembling...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Movie night

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. I don’t wish I had never been homeless. How else would I have discovered my impeccable Scottish accent? Or how to make cheese and off-brand Ritz crackers feel gourmet? Or that the back door in the local library never got locked so you could sneak in to use Wi-Fi even in the dead of winter?
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

We’re all at the bottom of the ‘Family Guy’ clip pyramid scheme

While scrolling through my TikTok feed in a mindless daze, I had to make myself stop. How many “Family Guy” clips had I seen at this point? By now, they were almost more frequent than the advertisements. Sure enough, as I swiped up through the 40 or so videos I had dipped in and out of in the last half hour, an overwhelming amount of them were clips from the show — a show which I have never seen a full episode of before.

