While scrolling through my TikTok feed in a mindless daze, I had to make myself stop. How many “Family Guy” clips had I seen at this point? By now, they were almost more frequent than the advertisements. Sure enough, as I swiped up through the 40 or so videos I had dipped in and out of in the last half hour, an overwhelming amount of them were clips from the show — a show which I have never seen a full episode of before.

1 DAY AGO