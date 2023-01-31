Read full article on original website
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Brunswick reports strong engagement at marine trade shows
Brunswick Corporation has reported a strong start to the 2023 boat show season. The year kicked off with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where the Company highlighted its ACES Innovation Strategy with the launch of multiple new products including its newest boat brand, Veer and Mercury’s first Avator electric engine.
UN releases Global Compact CEO Study
The UN Global Compact recently published a CEO study conducted by Accenture of more than 2,600 CEOs across a range of industries and geographies (128 countries) about their attitudes and approaches to sustainability. Key highlights from the report include:. 98% of CEOs agree sustainability is core to their role (up...
Freedom Boat Club expands to Australia
Freedom Boat Club has announced its expansion to the Asia-Pacific region. Freedom’s flagship club in market will be located in Sydney, Australia. This announcement represents the seventh country and the 35th international location for Freedom Boat Club. “Regarded as one of the best boating markets in the world, we...
