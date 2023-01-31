ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton Township, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YAHOO!

Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
95.3 MNC

Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

The Saginaw Co Zoo Asking for Paper Products

Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits. Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
BAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases

Crime-fighting kiosk could help solve cold cases
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

PKG- 'HOT MIC' MOMENT PROMPTS SPECIAL MOTT CC MEETING

MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis

MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1

97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Michigan Reconnect Program brings out people’s potential

MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Impact Designs and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Feb. 2

MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Gladwin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gladwin County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery. The 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money by playing the Black and Gold instant game. She bought the winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store, 7024 E. Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI

