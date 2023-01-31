Read full article on original website
Brunswick reports strong engagement at marine trade shows
Brunswick Corporation has reported a strong start to the 2023 boat show season. The year kicked off with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where the Company highlighted its ACES Innovation Strategy with the launch of multiple new products including its newest boat brand, Veer and Mercury’s first Avator electric engine.
UN releases Global Compact CEO Study
The UN Global Compact recently published a CEO study conducted by Accenture of more than 2,600 CEOs across a range of industries and geographies (128 countries) about their attitudes and approaches to sustainability. Key highlights from the report include:. 98% of CEOs agree sustainability is core to their role (up...
ePropulsion showcases electric pontoons
EPropulsion has announced that it has partnered with Tiny Boat Nation (TBNation). In collaboration with Mack Boring & Parts Company, ePropulsion’s distributor partner in the U.S., ePropulsion has sponsored TBNation’s all-electric, custom Pond-Tini Series 12 pontoon giveaway. “We are excited about our partnership with TBNation this year. Not...
Brunswick releases financial results
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today reported full-year and fourth quarter results for 2022:. "Another strong performance in the fourth quarter capped an outstanding 2022 in which Brunswick delivered record sales, operating margins, and operating earnings, with our boat business' full-year adjusted operating margin exceeding 10 percent for the first time in company history" said David Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer.
