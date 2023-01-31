Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Hill Country power slowly returns as crews working overtime to repair damage
FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – The lights are slowly starting to come back on across the Hill Country, but some communities weren’t so fortunate on Thursday. Some residents living in the Hill Country were without power overnight Wednesday and throughout the following day. Fair Oaks Ranch resident Charles...
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.
KSAT 12
Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say
BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
KSAT 12
BMWs, pickup trucks and more will be available at SAPD vehicle auction Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Several luxury vehicles will be included in the upcoming San Antonio Police Department vehicle auction. Four BMWs, several pickup trucks and more will be available for bidding during the auction. The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 3625 Growdon...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
KSAT 12
Despite flood of applications, San Antonio leaves 15% of ARPA money for mental health on the table
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council awarded $36.4 million in federal pandemic relief money Thursday for mental health, youth, seniors and assisting nonprofits. But despite another $109 million worth of unfunded requests, the city left another $3.7 million on the table, planning to divvy it up at a later date instead.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime
San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar county will not be opening warming centers Wednesday. “Centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement,” city spokesperson Laura Mayes told KSAT via email Wednesday morning.
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
KSAT 12
Downtown San Antonio store has been making custom, fitted cowboy hats for more than a century
SAN ANTONIO – Rodeo season is here and KSAT12 visited a store in downtown San Antonio where they’ve been specializing in shaping and fitting hats for more than 100 years. Since 1917, presidents, tourists, locals and celebrities have all been visiting Paris Hatters in downtown. “Johnny Cash, he...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
KSAT 12
Why warming shelters were not opened in San Antonio during this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – Despite cold weather, rain and closures, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County did not open warming centers this week because officials said that conditions did not meet the threshold. “The policy is that we’re looking at 32 degrees or lower for a sustained period...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pest infestation leads to suspended license for Asian cuisine restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side Asian cuisine restaurant had its license suspended last month after health inspectors found multiple violations, including an infestation of pests. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine, located in the 5400 block of Walzem Road, barely passed its January inspection with a...
KSAT 12
City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips
SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
KSAT 12
SeaWorld San Antonio is hiring for hundreds of positions
SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting two job fairs this weekend to help fill hundreds of positions across a variety of areas. SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are looking for full- and part-time workers for areas like park operations, merchandise, food service, hosts, security, lifeguards, ride operators and more.
KSAT 12
John Leguizamo filmed part of docu-series ‘American Historia’ in San Antonio in January
SAN ANTONIO – Actor, comedian and playwright John Leguizamo has been in San Antonio filming for his new docu-series “American Historia.”. The San Antonio Film Commission shared a Facebook post on Tuesday showing Leguizamo filming in the greater San Antonio area. “Excited to see the bright light this...
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves thousands of local homes, businesses in the dark
SAN ANTONIO – Widespread power outages, reportedly brought on by icy conditions, caused thousands of people across the region to start their day in the dark Wednesday. At one point in the early morning hours, a CPS Energy power outage map was showing about 40,000 power outages across the area.
Comments / 0