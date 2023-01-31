NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO