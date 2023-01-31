ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.
Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime

San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
SeaWorld San Antonio is hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting two job fairs this weekend to help fill hundreds of positions across a variety of areas. SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are looking for full- and part-time workers for areas like park operations, merchandise, food service, hosts, security, lifeguards, ride operators and more.
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
