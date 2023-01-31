Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Earn 10th Victory of Season
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- Jamie Duquette scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 56-30 win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Abby Malumphy scored eight points, and Randi Duquette and Dezerea Powell added seven apiece in the win. Kyana Summers passed out six assists, and Harolyn Castillo grabbed...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Down Mount Anthony
DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin scored 33 points Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 90-58 win over Mount Anthony. Twelve of his points came in the first quarter, when Wahconah jumped out to a 29-16 lead. Brody Calvert scored 25 for Wahconah, which got 12...
iBerkshires.com
South Hadley Girls Come Back to Top Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Cianna Gurek scored six of her 10 points in a decisive third quarter Wednesday to lead the South Hadley girls basketball team to a 41-35 win over Drury. The Tigers outscored the Blue Devils, 20-4, in the third after going to the locker room down, 23-15.
iBerkshires.com
County Nordic League Competes at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys cross country ski team Wednesday placed eight racers in the top 10 to dominate its first home race of the year. The Mounties’ girls also earned a first-place finish after joining the boys in sweeping the top-three podium spots. In the...
iBerkshires.com
Eagles Celebrate Seniors with Win over Lee
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Mount Everett’s Emma Goewey Thursday showed how many ways she can influence a game in a Senior Night win over Lee. Goewey scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a 57-42 win over their South County rivals. But even when she...
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Boys Hold Off Mount Everett Surge
LUDLOW, Mass. -- The Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday shook off some early doldrums but could not entirely shake the Ludlow Lions in a 38-36 loss. Ludlow jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and led, 24-9, at half-time before the Eagles were able to come back.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Little League Registration Open
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Registration for Pittsfield Little League is now open for the Majors division, ages 9 to 12, and the Triple A division, ages 7 and 8. Tryouts for the Majors division will be either the last weekend in March or the first weekend in April. Players who are...
iBerkshires.com
Monson Girls Top Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Olivia Chrzan scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Monson girls basketball team to a 54-34 win over Mount Greylock. Emma Newberry scored 12, and Charlotte Coody added eight for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (4-9) will look to snap a four-game skid on Friday when it...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Men's, Women's Basketball Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Zaylee Ramos scored 21 points Wednesday to lead the MCLA women's basketball team to a 66-53 win over Fitchburg State as the Trailblazers earned their first MASCAC win of the season. Hailey Peabody had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for MCLA (4-6, 1-7),...
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Girls Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 12 points, and the Pope Francis girls basketball team outscored McCann Tech, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-46 win on Tuesday night. “The girls played an amazing game tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said. “This was a game...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Basketball Sets 10th Annual Military Appreciation Night
The Lenox Millionaires Boys basketball team will be honoring our military personnel at our home game versus the Lee High Wildcats on Monday February 6th, 2023 beginning with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30pm. Any veteran or active member of our military will be our guest on this evening. The Lenox VFW will be presenting our colors. Please come and join us as we honor our heroes.
iBerkshires.com
Duggan Boys Again Edge McCann Tech
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Eli Roman scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Duggan Academy boys basketball team to a 55-50 win over McCann Tech. Jacob Howland scored a game-high 32 for the Hornets, who battled back from an 11-point first-quarter deficit to tie the game at half-time. Duggan pulled back...
iBerkshires.com
Witherspoon, Bulldogs Win Showdown with Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley girls basketball team battled gamely, but a 15-0 deficit proved too high a hill to climb in a 68-58 loss to Springfield International Charter School on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes, ranked sixth in the state in Division 5 going into the game, battled...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Second Quarter Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School announced the students who made the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Students who earned 80 percent or above in all of their classes received the distinction of "Honors". Students who earned 90 percent or above in all of their classes received the distinction of "High Honors."
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Green Living Seminar Presents 'Doughnut Economics'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Della Duncan, economist, Host of the "Upstream Podcast," and Co-Founder of the California Doughnut Economics Coalition, will give a talk titled "Doughnut Economics" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend...
Comments / 0