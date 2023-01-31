ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview splits senior night matchups against Priceville

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
FAIRVIEW, Ala. — Monday night was Senior Night inside Joe Shults Gymnasium as Fairview took on Priceville and the Aggies ended up splitting their games with the Bulldogs. In the varsity girls’ game, Fairview ended up fell Priceville 70-31 and in the boys’ game, the Aggies pulled away in the second half as they knocked off the Bulldogs 66-53.

Fairview 66 – Priceville 53 (Varsity Boys)

The first quarter saw Bryson Fletcher start out the game red-hot from behind the three-point line as he nailed his first three shots from there as that gave Fairview a 9-5 lead. A Priceville trey of their own cut it to 9-8, but a layup by Cade Yeager made it 11-8 with less than four minutes to go in the opening period. The Bulldogs finished the quarter strong as they went on a 10-2 run and ended up taking an 18-13 lead into the second quarter.

Nicholas Gregory put in a long-range shot from the left wing to trim the deficit to two at 18-16 early in the second, and later on, Conner Scott drilled one from deep as well to make it a 21-19 game. A layup by Gregory tied the game up at 21 and Fairview turned up the pressure on the defensive end, forcing numerous Bulldog turnovers and turning into easy baskets on the other end. A basket in the paint by Antonio Gambrill and six straight points by Cylas Yarbrough gave the Aggies a 29-25 lead late in the first half. Landun Smith added a basket down low as well and Fairview held a 31-25 lead at the half.

Yarbrough found Ethan Fraiser down low for a basket to start the second half as the Aggies stretched their lead to 33-25. Kobe Payne picked a perfect time to get his first baskets of the game as he drilled back-to-back treys to push the Fairview lead to 39-26. Yarbrough found Fraiser once again for a basket in the paint, Payne put in his third straight shot from deep, and Yarbrough put in a shot of his own down low as Fairview’s lead was now at 18 at 46-28. Priceville trimmed into the deficit to end the period as the Aggies took a 46-35 lead into the final period.

The Bulldogs continued their run to start the fourth as five straight points cut it to 46-40. Payne continued his red-hot shooting from deep as he nailed another three and a pair of baskets by Gambrill made it 53-43. Gregory added one from the left corner to push the Aggie lead to 56-43 with 3:43 left to go in the contest. Priceville wouldn’t go quietly, though, as they went on an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to seven at 58-51. Payne added his fifth trey of the second half to make it 59-51. A pair of free throws by Gambrill and a shot in the paint by Yarbrough helped Fairview pull away in the end as they ended up defeating the Bulldogs, 66-53.

Payne finished the game with 17 points for Fairview. Yarbrough added 11 points. Fletcher ended up with nine points and Gambrill collected eight points on the night.

Fairview will travel to take on Jasper Thursday night.

Priceville 70 – Fairview 31 (Varsity Girls)

Priceville got off to a quick 5-0 start to the game before a floater by Darby Nichols put Fairview on the scoreboard. The Lady Bulldogs, though, quickly broke the game wide open early as they went on a 12-0 run to take a 17-2 lead. Somer Harris nailed a jumper just before the buzzer to make it a 17-4 game going into the second.

Ava Thomas put in a basket in the paint to cut it to 17-6 early in the second period, but Priceville went on yet another run, scoring 12 straight points, as that made it 29-6. A pair of and-ones by Jayla Gorham and Nichols cut it to 29-14 late in the quarter and Emma Garcia knocked down a three from the left wing to end the first half as the Lady Aggies trailed, 33-17, going into the locker room.

Fairview looked to continue to cut into the Priceville lead to start the second half as an and-one by Thomas made it a 33-20 game. Another Thomas basket cut it to 35-22, but Priceville, for the third time in the game, went on a 12-0 run to stretch their lead to 47-22. Garcia stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws and Nichols knocked down a three to make it a 49-27 game, but the Lady Bulldogs finished the quarter strong as Fairview found themselves down, 61-29, after three. The fourth quarter was run under a hot clock and the Lady Aggies wound up dropping their game to the Lady Bulldogs, 70-31.

Nichols led the way for Fairview with 10 points. Garcia and Thomas each added seven points, while Gorham ended up with five.

