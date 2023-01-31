ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

supertalk929.com

Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury

Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Twin brothers charged with robbery in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men who are twin brothers have been charged with robbery, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sams and Randall Sams, 61, were arrested Thursday, according to police. Police responded to the corner of N Roan Street and W Myrtle Avenue at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots

A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sullivan double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

A double homicide suspect made an appearance in Sullivan County Sessions Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Donald Britt’s case will now be presented before a grand jury in April. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend Katie Arnold. Investigators said Britt was fearful Arnold would inform police about a recent robbery he was involved in.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
FOX Carolina

Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
KINGSPORT, TN
