Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
supertalk929.com
Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury
Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
wcyb.com
Twin brothers charged with robbery in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men who are twin brothers have been charged with robbery, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sams and Randall Sams, 61, were arrested Thursday, according to police. Police responded to the corner of N Roan Street and W Myrtle Avenue at...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
CCSO: Three arrested on drug charges, two homes padlocked as part of ongoing investigation
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said two homes were padlocked and three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation called "Operation Friday the 13th." They said the three people arrested are Monica Denton of Newport, Dior Nathan of Michigan...
WBIR
Fatal shooting in Sevierville, possibility of criminal charges
Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 59-year-old Walter Hall dead on Friday. Officials said no one has been charged.
SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day after Cocke County officials warned of trespassers in the Cosby area, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued stalking charges against a man who the sheriff said repeatedly visited a woman’s home. Heather Morgan was getting restless sleep as of late after...
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan Co. appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan County appeared in court Wednesday morning. News 5's Ashley Hoak was in court as Donald Britt made an appearance. It was a very quick court appearance for Britt, who waived his preliminary hearing.
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Sullivan double homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing
A double homicide suspect made an appearance in Sullivan County Sessions Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Donald Britt’s case will now be presented before a grand jury in April. He is accused of killing his former girlfriend Katie Arnold. Investigators said Britt was fearful Arnold would inform police about a recent robbery he was involved in.
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer makes court appearance
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The man accused of murdering a Big Stone Gap police officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021. According to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the hearing was...
2 charged in Unicoi Co. counterfeit check conspiracy that targeted homeless people
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Georgia men are facing charges after local police say they targetted homeless people as part of a counterfeit check cashing conspiracy. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Charles Vaughn Collins Jr., 36, and Anthony Stegall, 57, both of Atlanta. According to the sheriff’s office, a joint investigation […]
wcyb.com
Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
