news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation receives large donation for new elementary school
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced a noteworthy donation from the University of Texas women's basketball team Thursday. The organization received $42,706 as a donation toward building a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
news4sanantonio.com
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday
PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
news4sanantonio.com
Human smugglers arrested after leading Texas DPS in high-speed chase in Zavala County
A dangerous highspeed chase in Zavala County had DPS troopers reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. When troopers attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram on US-57, the vehicle stopped and at least nine passengers leapt out and fled into the woods. The driver kept going, leading law enforcement...
