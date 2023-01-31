ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation receives large donation for new elementary school

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced a noteworthy donation from the University of Texas women's basketball team Thursday. The organization received $42,706 as a donation toward building a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX

