Meet Nic Batterton, the executive director at Mosaic (mosaicinfo.org) in Omaha and southeast Nebraska. Tell us a little about your business. – Mosaic offers services to empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs, and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. We are the changing face of health care, passionate about serving the whole person and partnering for quality outcomes. We see people as unique, beloved and important. We listen to what matters to you and help you lead a meaningful, healthy life on your terms. We meet you where you are because we’ve been there. We are passionate about services and partnerships that create meaningful lives in caring communities, giving a voice to people’s needs. Our team harnesses data, processes and technology to provide highquality services to as many people in need as we can.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO