Police: 2 adults, 16-year-old dead following Avondale murder-suicide
Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide with a suicide, but they didn't specify who they believe shot the other two.
Fox 19
Family of Cincinnati man who vanished 5 years ago vows to continue search
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers five years after their loved one mysteriously disappeared. Joshua Wright, who would now be 36, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck. “He left out...
WLWT 5
Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car
CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
WLWT 5
New details in Wyoming police shooting of minivan driver provides context to actions of officers and man shot
The man shot by Wyoming police early Monday morning has died. Joe Frasure Jr. was taken off of life support on Tuesday at UC Medical Center. On Wednesday, a small group of Frasure’s family, friends and supporters demonstrated outside the Wyoming Police Department, calling for the release of police body cam video.
Police pursuit that begins in Trotwood after shots fired call ends in apprehension
Medics were called to the scene where a pursuit involving Trotwood police ended
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
WKRC
1 injured, 1 arrested in domestic shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot Thursday morning in Colerain Township. Emergency crews were called to the Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. They found the victim who was taken to the hospital. She's expected...
WKRC
Man arrested after crashing into Metro bus while trying to escape from police
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Dayton man was arrested after he led police on a chase, which ended when he crashed into a Metro bus. Evendale Police said this started when officers on a traffic stop heard a shot fired, according to court papers. They investigated and said they found a man standing near his vehicle, holding a long gun on Reading Road.
WKRC
3 found dead in a home in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Homicide detectives are investigating after three people were found dead in an Avondale home early Friday morning. Emergency crews were first called to a home on Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Police are not releasing any information about the people found dead but there are...
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
WLWT 5
Police: Shooting involving officer leads to chase, crash involving bus in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer led to a pursuit and crash. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: No charges will be filed against Wyoming officers in fatal shooting of man
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Hamilton County prosecutor says no charges will be filed against the Wyoming police officers who shot a man while responding to a burglary call Monday. The shooting took place when police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment building on Durrell...
Fox 19
Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
Fox 19
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WKRC
Local police chief says she reviewed officer-involved shooting bodycam footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - New information was released about a deadly officer involved shooting in Wyoming. On Tuesday, police chief Brooke Brady said she has reviewed the body camera video. Family members identify the man who was shot as Joe Frasure. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell...
WLWT 5
Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
