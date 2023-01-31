ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, OH

WLWT 5

Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car

CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested after crashing into Metro bus while trying to escape from police

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Dayton man was arrested after he led police on a chase, which ended when he crashed into a Metro bus. Evendale Police said this started when officers on a traffic stop heard a shot fired, according to court papers. They investigated and said they found a man standing near his vehicle, holding a long gun on Reading Road.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

3 found dead in a home in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Homicide detectives are investigating after three people were found dead in an Avondale home early Friday morning. Emergency crews were first called to a home on Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Police are not releasing any information about the people found dead but there are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH

