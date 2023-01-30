Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Coach Accuses Patrick Mahomes Of Flopping In AFC Championship
The play that essentially sealed the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday's AFC Championship Game has been broken down from every angle over the past two days. The play, which saw Patrick Mahomes scramble for five yards and a first down on third and four, then get hit ...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Eric Bieniemy will reportedly come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval
The Bengals play Kansas City for a chance at winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
