Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions. All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT. Two cars are disabled...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphian raised in Wisconsin ice skates down Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many of us were huddled up indoors during the ice storm, one Memphian pulled out his camera and laced up his skates. Zack Repischak was born in Wisconsin and moved to the Bluff City with his family when he was 13. Repischak says the chilly...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm could lead to falling trees, power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the ice continues to fall, we’re talking to experts who say the Memphis area is still at risk from storm damage. Memories of the ice storm of February 2022 are still fresh in the minds of those in the Mid-South. Woodland Tree Service President Terran Arwood said it took six weeks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car under tree on Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he is lucky to be alive after crashing into several trees on Quince Road Thursday morning. Cordarius Coppage said Wednesday night when he drove down Quince Road, trees were leaning due to the ice that had accumulated on branches. Hours later, when he drove down the same road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Over 13K MLGW residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city. According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning. This is possibly due to the inclement weather. There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

