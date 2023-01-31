Read full article on original website
Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.
Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions. All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT. Two cars are disabled...
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
Memphis ice storms of the past have led to mass power outages, but not this time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water spent millions to improve its infrastructure after last year's ice storms left hundreds of thousands of people without power or heat at some point, and it appears those investments have paid off. MLGW is reporting less than 1,000 customers without power...
Memphian raised in Wisconsin ice skates down Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many of us were huddled up indoors during the ice storm, one Memphian pulled out his camera and laced up his skates. Zack Repischak was born in Wisconsin and moved to the Bluff City with his family when he was 13. Repischak says the chilly...
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
Memphis under inclement weather crash policy as ice storm moves through the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is under an inclement weather crash policy Tuesday afternoon as another round of ice storm is expected to move through the Mid-South. Under the policy by the Memphis Police Department, drivers can wait up to five days to report a crash. Under...
Ice storm could lead to falling trees, power outages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the ice continues to fall, we’re talking to experts who say the Memphis area is still at risk from storm damage. Memories of the ice storm of February 2022 are still fresh in the minds of those in the Mid-South. Woodland Tree Service President Terran Arwood said it took six weeks […]
MSCS closes schools Wednesday due to ‘hazardous’ winter weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced that schools in the district will be closed Wednesday due to “hazardous” weather conditions. As an ice storm moved through the Mid-South on Tuesday afternoon, MSCS said that all district schools will be closed Wednesday, in addition to any before and afterschool activities that day are postponed.
Car under tree on Quince Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he is lucky to be alive after crashing into several trees on Quince Road Thursday morning. Cordarius Coppage said Wednesday night when he drove down Quince Road, trees were leaning due to the ice that had accumulated on branches. Hours later, when he drove down the same road […]
Over 13K MLGW residents without power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city. According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning. This is possibly due to the inclement weather. There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
3 semi-trucks involved in crash on I-40 in St. Francis County
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
