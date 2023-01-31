Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
14news.com
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
14news.com
Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
14news.com
Cross drain repairs start Monday in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning Monday, Feb 6. Officials say crews will be doing cross drain repairs. They’ll be happening along the route at these intersections:. KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road...
14news.com
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
wevv.com
Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements
Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed. This while new sewer lines are also being installed. One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to...
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant donating 10% of Thursday's proceeds to Walmart shooting victim
An Evansville restaurant is raising funds Thursday for the woman who was seriously injured in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. Ghost Quesadilla West says it will donate 10% of all proceeds from the day Thursday to Amber Cook as she continues to heal following the shooting.
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
14news.com
Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
14news.com
Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
wevv.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
14news.com
Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local business served up hot cups of coffee, for free. First responders and road crews picked up those free cups of joe at the Carousel Restaurant, near Washington Square Mall. Crews have been working day and night since the winter storm warning was issued Monday.
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
14news.com
Filing deadline for Ind. primary election candidates set for Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the Primary Election in Indiana is Friday. Here’s what the slate looks like in Evansville so far. Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher are running for mayor on the Republican side.
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught fire on the westbound...
Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
14news.com
EPD provides update on arrest for catalytic converter thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn in connection with dozens of thefts over the past few months. The Evansville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to share more about the arrest. [PREVIOUS: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. Police say on Jan. 6 at...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Comments / 2