Boonville, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home

To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future. Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan. Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project. The Inner City Improvement Plan...
14news.com

Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.

GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
NEW HAVEN, IL
14news.com

Cross drain repairs start Monday in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning Monday, Feb 6. Officials say crews will be doing cross drain repairs. They’ll be happening along the route at these intersections:. KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements

Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed. This while new sewer lines are also being installed. One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local business served up hot cups of coffee, for free. First responders and road crews picked up those free cups of joe at the Carousel Restaurant, near Washington Square Mall. Crews have been working day and night since the winter storm warning was issued Monday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Filing deadline for Ind. primary election candidates set for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the Primary Election in Indiana is Friday. Here’s what the slate looks like in Evansville so far. Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher are running for mayor on the Republican side.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD provides update on arrest for catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn in connection with dozens of thefts over the past few months. The Evansville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to share more about the arrest. [PREVIOUS: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. Police say on Jan. 6 at...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

