wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlinginc.com
Hulk Hogan's Rep Issues Statement On His Health
Few wrestlers in the realm of pro wrestling made a lasting impact on the sport as Hulk Hogan did during his peak. Recently, however, the spotlight has been directed back at Hulk but it's for reasons centered around his health. On a recent edition of "The Kurt Angle Show," the real-life Olympic Gold Medalist recapped what his experience was backstage at "Raw is XXX" last Monday, January 23. A detail of his story that had fans in shock was when Angle claimed that Hogan had lost the feeling in the lower half of his body, saying Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex Husband Says She Could Still Have A Good Match
Sable was one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling during the 90s. Sable’s debut had her involved in a storyline with her then-husband, Mark Mero. Her first major storyline had Sable managing her husband. The two separated after Mero found out Sable was involved in an affair with Brock Lesnar. Although the two have parted ways, Mero still has good things to say about his ex-wife.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Was ‘Pretty Devastated’ By Their Release
WWE is known to release their talent for a variety of reasons. Since they sign talent as independent contractors, and not employees, WWE can do whatever they like in that regard. That being said, losing your job stings, and years later Joy Giovanni is still a bit shocked that her time in Vince McMahon’s company was so short.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
Possible Directions For The WWE Unified Tag Team Championships
After this past weekend, nobody knows what’s next for Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. After Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal on the Bloodline and Jey Uso walking out on his own family, many questions need answers. What’s next for Sami Zayn? Is Jey Uso done with the Bloodline and going solo? What does this mean for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships?
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him Before WWE Hell In A Cell
Cody Rhodes was out of action since Hell In A Cell last year, in an instant classic match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare was on the shelf for a long time due to a torn pectoral muscle. Before the match, he even had a talk with Vince McMahon, which ended up encouraging Cody Rhodes.
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
